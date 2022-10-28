Watch Fireboy DML's New Video For "All of Us (Ashawo)"
The singer released the music video from this Playboy highlight.
Award-winning singer-songwriter, Fireboy DML released the music video for "All of Us (Ashawo)." The single is a part of his third studio album Playboy. The new music video follows Fireboy's recent nominations for 'Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Soul Train Music Awards, 'International Collaboration of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, and 'Favorite Afrobeats Artist' at the American Music Awards. The 26-year-old artist joins a growing list of African entertainers who are increasingly pushing their music to the world's center stage.
Earlier this year, Fireboy DML took to the TODAY show to perform a string of some of his top hits, including "Peru" and "Bandana." Fireboy has also garnered a reputation for being commercially successful. His latest critically acclaimed album Playboy received the second biggest debut on Nigeria's Spotify and debuted at number one on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. He is currently signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.
The song "All of Us (Ashawo)," which often carries satire notes, sings, "If I cheat on you, I'm sorry, and if you cheat on me, no worry; No be my fault oh na shayo; Na all of us be ashawo." The song itself speaks to cheating in relationships, and in the song Fireboy DML asks his partner not to be offended by his promiscuity and also says that if his partner cheats, they are both equally promiscuous.
After he came on the music scene in 2019 with his debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps, his string of impressive hits, including singles like "Jealous," "Scatter" and "King," quickly piqued the interest of music listeners who were intrigued by his lyricism and versatility. Over the course of its release, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps has garnered over 250 million streams and won him the coveted Listeners Choice award at the 2020 Soundcity Awards in Lagos. He also recently released his hit single "Peru," which earned him his first BRIT Gold-certified record and first entry on Billboard's Hot 100 list.
Watch the recently-released music video for Firebox DML's "All of Us (Ashawo)" below.
