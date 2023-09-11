Flooding in Eastern Libya Leaves Dozens Dead and Thousands Missing

In a tragic turn of events, at least 27 people have been reported dead due to severe flooding in eastern Libya. However, the situation is far grimmer than initially feared, as Prime Minister Ossama Hamad of the east Libyan government stated that as many as 2,000 or more people are feared dead following the devastating floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel over the weekend in the North African nation.

Prime Minister Hamad, in a phone interview with al-Masar television station on Monday, expressed deep concern, highlighting that 2,000 individuals were feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, with thousands more reported missing. He lamented the loss of entire neighborhoods in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone.

Earlier on Monday, Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister of the east Libyan government, announced a death toll of 27 in a telephone interview on the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya. However, this count did not include the city of Derna, where the situation remained unclear as of Monday afternoon.

The Red Crescent in Benghazi confirmed the grim reality, reporting that Storm Daniel has already claimed at least 150 lives in Derna city. Kais Fhakeri, the head of the organization in Benghazi, warned that the death toll could potentially rise to 250 as water levels in the city reached as high as three meters (10 feet). Furthermore, two dams in the city of Derna have collapsed, as reported by the Derna municipal council.

The unique geography of Derna, encircled by mountains, exacerbated the catastrophe as these dams gave way, leading to an estimated influx of over 30 million cubic square meters of water into the city. Heartbreaking images of entire neighborhoods reduced to ruins are starting to emerge.

Videos shared on social media depict harrowing scenes of people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles as Storm Daniel wreaked havoc on the cities of Benghazi, Susa, Bayda, al-Marj, and Derna on Sunday and Monday.









Ahmed Mohamed, a resident of Derna, shared his ordeal, saying, "We were asleep, and when we woke up, we found water besieging the house. We are inside and trying to get out."



Tragically, outside of Derna, at least 12 people have been reported dead in the eastern town of Bayda, according to the town's main medical center, while another seven fatalities were reported in the coastal town of Susa in northeastern Libya, as confirmed by the Ambulance and Emergency Authority. Additionally, seven more lives were lost in the towns of Shahatt and Omar al-Mokhtar, as stated by the health minister.

The Libyan Red Crescent reported losing contact with one of its workers who was attempting to assist a stranded family in Bayda. Dozens of others are reported missing, and authorities fear they may have succumbed to the floods that wreaked havoc on homes and properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media reports.

Libya, a nation divided between rival administrations in the east and west, has been grappling with conflict for most of the past decade. The United Nations-backed government is situated in the western capital, Tripoli, while the eastern region houses the majority of the country's oil fields and terminals. The state-owned National Oil Corporation has declared a state of maximum alert and advised affiliated oil companies to halt flights between fields due to significantly reduced activity.

In a somber response to this tragedy, Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, representing the western part of the country, declared a three-day period of mourning and ordered flags across the nation to be lowered to half-mast.

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator Georgette Gagnon has mobilized an emergency response team to support local authorities and partners in the affected region.

Storm Daniel is expected to make its way to parts of western Egypt on Monday, with the country's meteorological authorities warning of possible rain and adverse weather conditions.

Libya, a nation with a population of over 6 million people, continues to suffer from severe infrastructure challenges after more than a decade of ongoing conflict.