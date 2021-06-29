Former South African President Jacob Zuma Sentenced to Prison

Photo by MIKE HUTCHINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

TOPSHOT - Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019. - Zuma, who started testifying on July 15, has rebuffed all accusations of wrongdoing and said he and his family had received death threats after his first appearance.