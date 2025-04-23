Four New Podcasts Are Coming to OkayAfrica and OkayPlayer

Over the next few weeks, four new podcasts will debut across OkayAfrica and OkayPlayer. This marks the first time in OkayAfrica’s 15-year history that it will offer podcast programming. Meanwhile, it’s an expansion effort for OkayPlayer, following its original podcast show,The Almanac of Rap, which recently won the Webby Award in the Experimental and Innovation category and received a nomination in the Indie Podcast category.

The new slate features four podcasts, each delivering authentic cultural commentary that amplifies voices and stories from across the diaspora. The shows cover diverse topics ranging from music to in-depth explorations of global Black consciousness.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Joey Akan, Afrobeats Intelligence offers a front-row seat to stirring, deeply engrossing conversations with artists, producers, and executives shaping the growth of Nigerian and African pop music on the continent and beyond.

No Wahala co-hosts Tune Day and Bawo blend unfiltered opinions and cultural context for funny, honest conversations enlivened by lived anecdotes. Joined by special guests, they tackle trending issues around the diaspora, bridging West African and Western cultures for insightful and entertaining episodes.

To Be Clear works through viral moments, current events, and political debates through a Black cultural lens, offering profound analysis beyond headline clippings. Co-hosted by journalist Dawn Montgomery and media personality Freddie B, the show will prioritize context while bringing moments of humor.

On Bird’s Eye View, cultural commentator Diallo Sumbry will join Afrobeat scion Seun Kuti to dig into politics, pan-Africanism, spirituality, economics, and more. The show aims to challenge stock perceptions of Africa with radical dialogue by confronting the continent’s colonial legacy and reimagining the African identity.



“Our mission is to amplify underrepresented voices, celebrate stories that resonate across borders, and champion the undeniable contributions of Black culture to the world stage,” says Isha Sesay, CEO of Areya Media, the parent company of OkayAfrica and OkayPlayer. “This slate brings all of that work to life. It reflects our commitment to making OkayAfrica and OkayPlayer true cultural homes of bold, meaningful audio storytelling that resonates around the world.”

