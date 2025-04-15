The 15 Defining African Moments of the Last 15 Years

As OkayAfrica marks 15 years of telling Africa's stories, we've launched a minisite showcasing the defining African moments of the last decade and half.

OkayAfrica 15th anniversary logo on a bright blue background with the slogan "Our People. Our Future. Our Africa."

In the 15 years since OkayAfrica launched, we’ve been there for the moments that matter, and told stories that have opened up the continent to the world.

Image by Kaushik Kalidindi, for OkayAfrica

On Friday, June 11, 2010, around 85,000 people gathered inside Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, the vast majority of them wearing different versions of South Africa’s football kit, blowing into their vuvuzelas. Everyone in the stadium and viewers across the world were waiting to watch the South Africa vs Mexico soccer game - which was more than a game. As the referee blew his whistle to signal kickoff, it became official: for the first time since its inception in 1930, a FIFA Men’s World Cup game was hosted on African soil.

It's one of the 15 Moments we’ve highlighted on the OkayAfrica15 minisite, launched to celebrate OkayAfrica's 15th anniversary.

The 2010 World Cup is arguably the most important moment in Africa in the last decade and half. 2010 also marked the year OkayAfrica was born. And since then, OkayAfrica has become the digital destination celebrating and chronicling the people, stories, and events coming out of the continent and its diaspora.

As OkayAfrica celebrates its 15th anniversary, these Moments, which include revolutionary protests, musical breakthroughs, historic sports wins and cultural milestones, represent the events that moved us.

Visit the minisite to see the latest drop!

​Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi, Okayplayer.
