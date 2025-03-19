Nigerian Influencers Justin UG and Ini Cash Want To Podcast Differently

The collective distaste for podcasts, a media outlet with a low barrier of entry, has been growing for years – particularly for male-hosted shows often criticized for their reliance on rage bait and sensationalism. Yet despite this contentious reputation, podcasts remain one of the most engaged media forms, with over a billion YouTube viewers monthly. Enter Justin Ugonna (Justin UG) and Inioluwa Olu-owotade (Ini Cash), two Nigerian cultural figures hoping to redefine the medium with The Brobants Show. This innovative hybrid combines sketch comedy with podcasting, featuring unfiltered conversations about pop culture through their unique perspectives. The concept is fresh and ambitious. UG and Ini Cash are among the most popular and dynamic acts in Nigerian pop culture, with influence extending toward the Nigerian diaspora. Both made their names primarily as skit makers, creating short videos featuring outrageous hypothetical scenarios or relatable comedies. Ini Cash mainly gained popularity for his witty, laid-back TikTok videos that frequently became viral sounds. However, before their rise to fame, they were friends – a relationship spanning over a decade. "I get confused when people ask how we met because I don't remember exactly how," UG tells OkayAfrica. "I just know it was through social media. I saw his work online; we started following each other, exchanging motivational messages like 'I love your work, you're doing great.' Then we collaborated on my second short film – one of the most exciting projects I've worked on – and from there, we became closer."

Ini Cash mostly gained notoriety for his funny, laidback videos on TikTok that quickly turned into popular sounds. Photo by A.De Studios

A major appeal for BroBants, according to both creators, is their creative chemistry and friendship, producing conversations viewers will be eager to listen to. "This is our first time living in the same vicinity," Ini Cash tells OkayAfrica. "Justin always lived far away, but whenever we get together, we create bangers. Now that we're closer, starting this show was a no-brainer. We have this chemistry as friends." UG adds, "With podcasts, you get to talk more. It lets people see how you think beyond scripted skits. People can see your personality even more. That's something many people haven't seen from us yet. It's the perfect avenue for audiences to know us personally, not just through our skits – to experience how we communicate and the bromance between us, which I think is great." While most male-fronted podcasts often feature a contrived performance of toxic masculinity and a notoriety for misogynistic opinions, both creators are leaning away from those antics and banking on inviting listeners and viewers into the easy charm, honesty, and lighthearted unseriousness that underlines their friendship.

Justin UG creates short videos based on hypothetical events with outrageous outcomes or simple relatability that are funny. Photo by A.De Studios