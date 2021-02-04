politics
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 04, 2021 09:29AM EST
(Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Thuli Madonsela attends the 2014 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014 in New York City.

South Africa's Thuli Madonsela Receives French Knighthood

Former South African Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, has received knighthood from French President Emmanuel Macron for her 'achievements in the defence of the rule of law'.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela and South Africa's former public protector has received knighthood from French President Emmanuel Macron. The Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur (French Legion of Honour) in the category of Chevalier (Knight), has been reportedly awarded to her for "achievements in the defence of the rule of law" and the "fight against corruption in South Africa."

READ: Weekend Read: The Terrible Optics of Becoming a Black Knight

Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the French Legion of Honour is regarded as the highest decoration in France with several categories aside from knighthood including: Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer), and Grand-Croix (Grand Cross), according to TimesLIVE.

Madonsela, who served as Public Protector for seven years and named TIME magazine's 100's most influential people in the world (2014), was responsible for exposing the rampant corruption during former President Jacob Zuma's term during 2009 and 2018. Perhaps the most earth-shattering of her findings was the irregular spending of approximately 250 million Rand (16.6 million USD) into Zuma's private residence in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Previous recipients of the knighthood include the late author and activist Nadine Gordimer, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the late "Mama Africa", Miriam Makeba. Back in 2019, South African opera singer, Pretty Yende, was awarded the Ordine Stella d'Italia or The Order/Knight of the Star of Italy by the Italian Consul's Emanuele Pollio for her "work in building extraordinary relations between Italy and other countries."

From Your Site Articles
south africa thuli madonsela politics
Popular
(Photo by SUMY SADURNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Seeks Refuge in Kenya

Ugandan activist and author Dr Stella Nyanzi has reportedly fled to Kenya citing political persecution by the Ugandan government.

Ugandan activist, academic and author Dr Stella Nyanzi has reportedly fled to Kenya to seek refuge. Nyanzi's lawyer has cited political persecution by the Ugandan government as the cause for the activist's recent move. Nyanza is alleged to have crossed the Uganda-Kenya border dressed in disguise with her children already placed in a safehouse in Nairobi.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Bankulli & Not3s' 'Foreign' Will Get Stuck In Your Head

After a successful 2020, the Nigerian manager-turned-singer is back to give fans exactly what they want.