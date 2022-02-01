Ghanaian Woman Gives Birth During Transatlantic Flight to the USA

The baby supposedly wanted to land in style and rushed to make his debut - over 30,000 feet in the air.
In another clear example of kids not caring about your plans; a Ghanaian woman gave birth during a flight to the USA over the weekend. The transatlantic flight to Washington DC's Dulles International Airport is certainly one that passengers will never forget, as the unexpected birth took place 34,000 feet in the air. The unidentified woman was due in late Febraury, but gave birth to a healthy boy, as she traveled from Accra, Ghana to the US. The
The news was initially reported by Ghanaian media personality Nancy Adobea Anane, as she posted the surprise ordeal on her Facebook account. The United Flight 997 took off Saturday, and the delivery took place 2 hours before landing, early Sunday morning. In a statement, United Airlines praised their staff for how well they handled the surprise delivery, mentioning how quickly the crew acted in ensuring a safe experience for both mother and baby. Also in line to assist in the delivery — and a beautiful example of being at the right place, at the right time — was Ghanaian Doctor Stephen Ansah-Addo. Addo, a dermatology resident at the University of Michigan heard the pilot's call for assistance and immediately stepped in to help. The medical student was shaken but managed to deliver the healthy baby — "I couldn't believe it was happening, but I was trying to stay calm," he told ABC News. "This is the reason why you go into medicine, to help people. This is someone that really needed help, because there was nobody else there. This is the kind of medicine where you can make a difference in people’s lives.” With the help of former nurse turned flight attendant, a "bouncing baby boy was delivered 2 hours to landing," Anane wrote in her Facebook post.
Waiting parademics in Washington helped mom and baby upon arrival. The woman who gave birth has remained anonymous, but can be heard giving gratitude in the video uploaded to Facebook, "Thank you so much to the crew, the doctor, the nurse," she said.