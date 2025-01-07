Op-ed: Ghana’s Former President Leaves Office With A Complex Legacy

In his last official address to parliament as Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo Addo began by making a crucial acknowledgment of his eight years in office. “It has been one of great challenges and even greater triumphs,” he noted. “One that has demanded every ounce of my energy, commitment and love for our beloved country. My vision has always been to see a self-reliant, prosperous, and united Ghana — a beacon of hope, democracy and opportunity in Africa and beyond. That vision remains undimmed, and I am confident that the strides we have made together will propel Ghana to even greater heights.”

Today, Jan. 7, 2025, the 80-year-old politician and former attorney general vacates office after completing a two-year term as Ghana's 13th president. This will officially mark the end of a presidency that has both baffled and surprised many, characterized by an administration style that has excited some while disappointing others.

Several key events mark the end of Akufo-Addo's time in office. First, his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by his deputy, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, failed to secure reelection in the recently concluded 2024 elections. As a result, power is being transferred to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was ousted by Akufo-Addo's party in 2016. At first, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure was a breath of fresh air. Ghana was reeling from economic and infrastructural woes and he, a learned politician with a strong anti-establishment background and a people-first approach to governance, offered various policy propositions that subsidized education, made healthcare accessible, and promised a thriving economic climate. While some of these policies and infrastructural problems such as education and steady power supply were addressed to some extent in the early days of his presidency, others — which looked to stimulate Ghana’s economy and improve its environmental issues — weren’t sufficiently tackled. Nana Akufo-Addo, who trained as a lawyer, will leave the office with a controversial legacy — one marked by severe unemployment, poverty and an environmental disaster . While many may commend his administration for effectively addressing Ghana's fluctuating power issues, the accomplishments of the 2020s are overshadowed by infrastructural neglect, a weakened currency, and an economy that continues to burden the daily lives of Ghanaians. His government has consistently blamed COVID-19 for many of the country's ongoing challenges, while reports of financial mismanagement, corruption and poor public fund utilization persist.

Addo the inventive A substantial part of Akufo-Addo's policies was inventive or, in many ways, designed to make Ghana a global entryway for Africa. With initiatives like "Detty December" and "Year of Return," Akufo-Addo’s administration sought to make Ghana a bridge between the Diaspora and the continent. In many ways, it worked. Ghana has hosted major international stars, and in 2019, during the launch of the Year of Return initiative, the country reported an inflow of $1.9 billion . This revenue went into food, cultural exploits, accommodation, transportation and other parts of the local economy. At a glance, this is the biggest highlight of Akudo-Addo's presidency. It would be a perfect highlight if the initiative didn't come with its downsides. Locals have borne the brunt as Ghana opens its doors and aggressively campaigns for visitors. Rent and property prices have skyrocketed, meanwhile, locals have found themselves in land disputes or dealing with the aftermath of ancestral lands being sold to foreigners who have made Ghana their chosen home. The unregulated and continuous influx of people from the diaspora with attractions of easy citizenship and tax cuts has made what would have been a fruitful initiative, toxic for the people on the ground.