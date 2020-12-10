Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Second Presidential Term
The official electoral results are in following Ghana's national elections. Nana Akufo-Addo has secured his second term in office as president although opposition parties have reportedly cried foul.
According to reports by Aljazeera, Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo has won his second and final presidential term. Results released by the country's electoral commission this past Wednesday revealed that Akufo-Addo secured approximately 51.59 percent of the vote beating out his main opposition, former President John Mahama, and 10 other candidates who were also in the running. However, the opposition has cried foul following the results claiming that their own tallies showed that Mahama was in the lead. Ghana's elections have been largely peaceful according to independent observers although there have been isolated incidents of violence with at least 5 people having been reportedly killed.
READ: Malians Heading to Voting Polls Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Akufo-Addo and his centre-right New Patriotic Party (NPP) party have strongly rejected the claim from the centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Mahama was in fact in the lead saying it could "endanger the peace of this country".
However, Mahama has persisted saying the following in a recent press conference:
"Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akudo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic. You cannot use the military to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We will resist any attempts to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people."
No official disputes have been lodged with any Ghanaian courts as it pertains to to the opposition's discontent with the election results. In the meanwhile, what remains to be seen is whether or not President Akufo-Addo is able to deliver on his promises of boosting Ghana's economy following the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's vital oil and cocoa exports.
- Ghanaian Opposition Leader Wins Election. Mahama Out as ... ›
- A Statue of Gandhi Has Been Removed From the University of ... ›
- Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University Has Been Shut Down ... ›
- Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi Wins Highly-Contested Elections ... ›
- Tanzanian Government Limits International Media Coverage of ... ›
- Burundian Government Shuts Down Social Media Amid Elections ... ›
- 'Birthright Africa' Wants to Connect People of the African Diaspora to ... ›
- Deeper Than The Headlines: Nelson Mandela, Ghana's Election + ... ›