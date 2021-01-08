politics
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 08, 2021 04:18AM EST
Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MARCH 29: President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo delivers the Keynote Address for the 2019 10th Annual Africa Development Conference at Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government on March 29, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo Enters Second Term Amidst Parliamentary Opposition

Ghana has sworn in President Nana Akufo-Addo to a second term despite physical scuffles breaking out in parliament against his election.

According to Africa News, Ghana has sworn in President Nana Akufo-Addo to his second term this past Thursday despite a scuffle breaking out in parliament. Akufo-Addo reportedly attained the presidential term through last year's December elections but opposition parties are still adamant in opposing the election results. According to the BBC, scuffles broke out on Wednesday when a ruling party member tried to sieze a ballot box during voting. Soldiers were reportedly called in when opposition party members and Akufo-Addo's party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), entered into a physical fight. The swearing in of Akufo-Addo proceeded without disturbance on Thursday.

Read: Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Second Presidential Term

According to IOL, the scuffle lasted several hours and was broadcasted live across Ghana. Videos of the scuffle soon circulated on social media. BBC reports that the scuffle started during the vote for the speaker of parliament. Allegedly one of the members of parliament attempted to grab the ballot box and run out of the building with it. Opposition party member, Alban Bagbin, was later sworn in as speaker. It is the first time Ghana has a president and speaker from different parties.

Additionally, the NPP and opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have an equal number of members of parliament.

Ghana held its elections on the 7th of December 2020 and Akufo-Addo was announced the presidential winner. Akufo-Addo's party reportedly secured 51.6 percent of the national vote and the NDC recieved 47.4 percent. Neither party had an overwhelming majority win. Opposition leader John Mahama, and former president of Ghana between 2011 to 2016, reportedly rejected the official results in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. According to Africa News, he has filed a petition to Ghana's highest court in an appeal for a rerun of polls.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ghana elections politics
Film
Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wizkid x Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Reekado Banks x Tiwa Savage, Bas, Adekunle Gold, Amaarae and more.