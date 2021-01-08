Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo Enters Second Term Amidst Parliamentary Opposition
Ghana has sworn in President Nana Akufo-Addo to a second term despite physical scuffles breaking out in parliament against his election.
According to Africa News, Ghana has sworn in President Nana Akufo-Addo to his second term this past Thursday despite a scuffle breaking out in parliament. Akufo-Addo reportedly attained the presidential term through last year's December elections but opposition parties are still adamant in opposing the election results. According to the BBC, scuffles broke out on Wednesday when a ruling party member tried to sieze a ballot box during voting. Soldiers were reportedly called in when opposition party members and Akufo-Addo's party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), entered into a physical fight. The swearing in of Akufo-Addo proceeded without disturbance on Thursday.
Read: Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Second Presidential Term
According to IOL, the scuffle lasted several hours and was broadcasted live across Ghana. Videos of the scuffle soon circulated on social media. BBC reports that the scuffle started during the vote for the speaker of parliament. Allegedly one of the members of parliament attempted to grab the ballot box and run out of the building with it. Opposition party member, Alban Bagbin, was later sworn in as speaker. It is the first time Ghana has a president and speaker from different parties.
Additionally, the NPP and opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have an equal number of members of parliament.
Ghana held its elections on the 7th of December 2020 and Akufo-Addo was announced the presidential winner. Akufo-Addo's party reportedly secured 51.6 percent of the national vote and the NDC recieved 47.4 percent. Neither party had an overwhelming majority win. Opposition leader John Mahama, and former president of Ghana between 2011 to 2016, reportedly rejected the official results in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. According to Africa News, he has filed a petition to Ghana's highest court in an appeal for a rerun of polls.
