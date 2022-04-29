The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Sefa, Kwabena Kwabena, and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! April has been an eventful month in the world of music, and from Black Sherif to Kofi Kinaata to Kwesi Arthur and even more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
For more of the best music, check out our monthly Nigerian, Ghanaian, South African and East African music lists here and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Black Sherif 'Kwaku the Traveller'
Black Sherif is definitely the man of the moment! The Ghanaian rapper and singer-songwriter rolled out his latest single “Kwaku The Traveller,” where he addressed a controversy surrounding an alleged breach of contract between him and his management. The hot topic plus several catchy quotables led to the song going viral almost instantly, including topping Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 Chart at the number one spot. The song also sparked a viral TikTok challenge, where content creators made videos performing “Kwaku The Traveller,” inspired by a moment during Black Sherif’s performance of the song at this year’s edition of Ghana’s 3Music Awards.
Camidoh 'Sugarcane Remix' ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
Coming hard on the heels of the success of the original version, Ghanaian singer Camidoh enhanced his buzzing record “Sugarcane” with a star-studded remix. In an effort to gain more reach for the top-charting tune, Camidoh tapped afrobeats heavyweights King Promise and Mayorkun, alongside UK based Nigerian rapper Darkoo for the official remix of “Sugarcane.”
Shatta Wale 'On God'
Singer Shatta Wale also came through with a brand new one. On his latest offering “On God,” Shatta addresses certain rumors concerning his standing in Ghana’s music industry, complete with thinly veiled subliminal shots at his unnamed colleagues.
E.L 'Ayele'
Rapper E.L came back with a banger! E.L is well known to be adept in his rap skills, but he never disappoints when it comes to the pop bangers. Produced by Kid Mvgic, “Ayele” is a jam and a half!
Kwabena Kwabena 'Fingers'
Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena also blessed us with a brand new release this month, and this one is simply titled “Fingers”. The seasoned highlife singer has a knack for making songs that become party staples, and “Fingers” definitely sounds like the next one up
Kofi Kinaata 'Have Mercy'
Award winning singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata dropped a brand new single to celebrate his birthday, and it’s a tune titled “Have Mercy.” Kofi Kinaata’s songwriting chops are never in doubt, and he flexes them once again over the WillisBeatz production, resulting in a sweet highlife tune in signature Kinaata style.
Sefa 'Soft Life'
This month singer and Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa put out her first single of 2022, the follow up to her previous single, the Sarkodie-assisted “Fever.” Sefa keeps to her good form in this new solo offering titled “Soft Life”, where she romanticizes a life of ease, full of luxury, abundance, complete with all the pleasures of life in excess.
Dj Breezy 'Outside (Abonten)' feat Black Sherif x Kwesi Arthur x Mugeez
Ghanaian disk jockey and producer DJ Breezy made a return to the scene with “Outside (Abonten).” His first 2022 release is a star-studded affair, with R2Bees singer Mugeez, rising star Black Sherif, and rapper Kwesi Arthur all making appearances on the highlife fusion, made possible by the skilled hitmaker.
Kwesi Arthur x Adekunle Gold 'Toxic'
Rapper Kwesi Arthur has finally dropped his debut album Son of Jacob! The project is chock-full of hits, but one of the standouts from the album is this one right here titled “Toxic.” It’s a collaboration with Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, and together they do the Yung D3mz production justice, resulting in a smooth pop tune with serious appeal.
Medikal 'Abena Korkor'
Rapper Medikal dropped a brand new single as well, titled “Abena Korkor.” After sharing a teaser clip of him rapping a verse of the song, he dropped the full-length audio at the excited insistence of his fans shortly afterwards. To cut the long story short, “Abena Korkor” is one of those songs that are simply instant hits.
- Rocky Dawuni On the Power of Ghanaian Music - OkayAfrica ›
- Here Are 9 of the Most Striking Ghanaian Album Covers - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Must-Hear Songs From Ghana's Buzzing Drill Scene - OkayAfrica ›