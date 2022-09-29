The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (September)

Featuring Black Sherif, R2Bees x Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy, KiDi, Sarkodie x King Promise, Wendy Shay and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! September has been an eventful month in the world of music, as your favorite artists are gearing up to close out the year with some solid tunes. From Stonebwoy to Black Sherif to R2Bees and more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
Black Sherif "Soja"
Rising superstar Black Sherif is back in action with a brand new single! This song is his first solo release since his smash hit single “Kwaku The Traveler” dropped earlier this year. “Soja” is an introspective trap cut where Sherif candidly reflects on his inner and outer demons, flowing passionatety in his signature melodic delivery.
R2Bees "Need Your Love" feat. Gyakie
At the tail end of last year, R2Bees dropped their most recent full-length project titled Back 2 Basics. On the project was this tune titled “Need Your Love” featuring Gyakie. Now the superstar duo is back with the official music video of the smooth afrobeats tune, and it’s everything you thought it would be and more.
Kelvyn Boy "Down Flat (Remix)" feat. Tekno & Stefflon Don
Singer Kelvyn Boy is doubling down on the major success of his hit single “Down Flat” with the official remix of the song. This time around he teams up with Nigerian singer Tekno, and British rapper and singer Stefflon Don, resulting in a star-studded version of the huge afrobeats hit.
KiDi "Champagne"
KiDi also came through with a brand new tune this month, titled “Champagne”. This one's a feel-good song about living your best life, and it’s the lead single from an EP titled 4 Play coming from the Lynx Entertainment singer.
Stonebwoy "Gidigba (Firm & Strong)"
Singer Stonebwoy is also out with a new release and it’s called “Gidigba (Firm and Strong)”. “Gidigba” is an inspirational song where he urges listeners to believe in themselves and stand strong through the struggles of life.
Sarkodie "Labadi" feat. King Promise
The rap lord Sarkodie dropped a fresh cut as well. Here he takes us to South Africa with this house-style tune titled “Labadi,” a tag team effort with singer King Promise. A fresh tune combined with fresh visuals, this one right here is a must for your daily rotation.
DarkoVibes "Happy Day"
Darkovibes has been on tour and in album mode simultaneously, which explains why we haven’t heard anything new from the talented singer in quite a while. But that’s changed with the arrival of his latest release titled “Happy Day," an afrobeats bop produced by Nigerian hitmaker P.Priime.
Wendy Shay "Warning"
Wendy Shay came through with a brand new single, titled “Warning”. On it, the singer details a relationship gone wrong and issues a stern warning to the current love interest of her ex-lover, throwing shade at both her ex as well as the one having her “leftovers”.
