Dozens Arrested Amidst Post-Election Chaos in Ghana

Ghana’s security has arrested more than 100 people for disorderly conduct. Those detained are reportedly opposition party members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose candidate, John Mahama, won the just-concluded presidential election and is set to return for a second and final term.

Mahama’s supporters, many of whom want jobs under the incoming administration, allegedly attacked the offices of several state institutions, looting properties and injuring police officers and military personnel. In a national TV address, Mahama condemned the vandalism and urged the current administration and security agencies to restore law and order with decisive actions.