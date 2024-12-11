Dozens Arrested Amidst Post-Election Chaos in Ghana

Ghana’s security has arrested more than 100 people for disorderly conduct. Those detained are reportedly opposition party members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose candidate, John Mahama, won the just-concluded presidential election and is set to return for a second and final term.

Similar attacks have happened when power transitions between parties in Ghana, as supporters of the incoming president demand that those appointed by the incumbent administration leave office before the current government’s term is complete.

“Typically, after a regime change, a faction of the winning party’s members often attempt to attack certain institutions under the guise of protecting state properties from being looted by the outgoing administration members,” journalist Benson Afful explains to OkayAfrica. “It’s worth noting that these incidents are not widespread, but rather limited to a few specific locations and institutions.”

Those arrested also include nine suspects accused of burning an electoral commission office in the eastern region. The attack on several other state institutions stems from all facets of governance in Ghana being tied to whoever is in power.

“Most positions that are political appointments, often given to party loyalists, become targets for individuals who feel empowered by their party’s rise to power,” Afful says. “These individuals seek to take control of these positions, perceiving it as their turn to wield influence.”

Mahama and the NDC-led government will be sworn into office on Jan. 7, 2025.