Kenyan Artists Plan Public Staging of Political Play After Schoolgirls' Performance Was Disrupted

A collective of Kenyan artists is pushing back against what they see as an alarming erosion of free speech by organizing a public staging of Echoes of War at Nairobi’s iconic Uhuru Park. Their proposed event follows a controversial disruption by authorities who blocked students from Butere Girls High School from performing the same play during the popular national drama festival.

The artists, led by Osoro, the Actor , are rallying to ensure the politically charged play sees the light of day, this time without minors in the crosshairs and fully funded by citizens. “It was easy to target Butere Girls,” Osoro tells OkayAfrica. “But now we’re speaking as artists, adults, and citizens. And we’ll say what needs to be said.”

Echoes of War is a political allegory set in a fictional kingdom where disillusioned youth rise against a corrupt ruler. Written by former Kenya senator Cleophas Malala , the play mirrors Kenya’s recent youth-led protests.





The Ministry of Education initially barred it from this year’s National Drama Festival. But a High Court overturned that decision, ordering that the play be allowed. Despite this, chaos erupted outside the festival after the girls were scheduled to perform in the early morning and refused to access a PA system.

In an act of defiance, the students sang the national anthem before walking out, only to be met with chaos. “There’s no audience. Who are we performing for?” one of the girls told journalists.

Osoro was a witness. “It was shocking,” he says. “We’ve read about this kind of repression in the 90s. But to live it? To see schoolgirls being treated like criminals? That was a nightmare.”

On the morning of the festival, Osoro said he arrived to find riot police everywhere. “It felt like war was expected,” he said. “The girls were being bundled into buses like suspects…like they were dangerous just for wanting to perform a play.” He and others experienced the tear gas firsthand.

The government has cited procedural violations to justify the ban. Education Minister Julius Ogamba criticized Butere Girls for involving Malala, saying it violated festival guidelines that only allow registered teachers to direct student plays.

But critics say the real issue is censorship. Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned Malala’s arrest as unlawful and a direct defiance of a High Court order, calling it a “serious threat to the rule of law.” Opposition leaders and human rights groups have all spoken out.

The uproar over Echoes of War highlights a broader concern: the growing suppression of dissent under President William Ruto’s government. From airport worker strikes to Gen Z-led protests, discontent is rising.

The poster of the proposed event has made its rounds on social media, gaining support from many. “Give us the date, we attend,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. Another wrote: “I will be there with my kids to watch.”