Africa was Well Represented At The 2023 Grammys
The West's biggest night in music started off with a bang, a snub, and a whole lot of shimmer.
Music's big night out brought out some of Africa's biggest and brightest to lend their glamour to the red carpet.
Here are the African musicians attending the 2023 Grammy Awards:
Tems
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The world belongs to Tems, baby! The Nigerian songstress becomes the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy award as she scooped her Best Melodic Rap Performance win alongside American rapper Future and Drake on their hit collab 'Wait For U'. Draped in a custom Viviane Westwood evening gown, the singer continues to break records as she adds the latest win to her abundant collection.
Trevor Noah
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
South African comedian Trevor Noah was tasked with keeping tonight's crowd entertained and in order during the ceremony at Los Angeles's Crypto.com arena.
Rocky Dawuni
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ghanaian singer-songwriter Rocky Dawuni brought along his beautiful daughter Safiyah Dawuni to celebrate his nominated single "Neva Bow Down" featuring Jamaican Blvk H3ro. The two-time Grammy-nominated musician lost out on this year's award for Best Global Music Performance.
Yola
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
British-born Ghanaian Barbadian singer-songwriter Yola attends the award show for her work in the 2022 musical/drama hit Elvis.
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Halala! South African threesome Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikodeshowed up to snag this year's Best Global Music Performance award for their hit single "Bayethe." The collaborator's win set the internet ablaze as they beat Africa's Giant, Nigerian artist Burna Boy.
Doja Cat
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat is clearly having a ball with her fashion sense lately, this time, the "Woman" songstress channeled her inner femme fatale in a black leather look by Versace. The singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, and Best Solo Performance.
Eddy Kenzo
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo waved the flag proudly this Sunday as he attended as the country's first Grammy nominee to date. The crooner missed out on this year's Best Global Music Performance award for his track "Gimme Love" with American rapper Matt B, but we trust the Masaka-born star will be back with a vengeance.