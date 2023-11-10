Grammys 2024: Here Are the Nominees For the 'Best African Music Performance' Category

The highly anticipated 2024 Grammy Awards nominations have ignited excitement in the music world, revealing a diverse array of global talent. Notably, African artists have emerged as a formidable presence, spotlighting the continent's rich musical landscape.

The ceremony, slated for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, promises to be a jubilant celebration of musical excellence, broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

The Recording Academy's adjustments to the nomination structure, including introducing the "Best African Music Performance" category, underscore Africa's profound impact on the global music scene.

The nominees for Best African Music Performance — "Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide, "City Boys" by Burna Boy, "UNAVAILABLE" by Davido feat. Musa Keys, "Rush" by Ayra Starr, and "Water" by Tyla — stand as a testament to the genre's dynamism.

This new category not only recognizes the influence of African sounds but also showcases their expansive global reach. Artists like Burna Boy, ASAKE, and Davido emphasize the undeniable impact of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and other African genres on the international music stage.

African artists are making waves across other categories too. Burna Boy's collaboration with 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World," shines in the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" category. The influence extends to the "Best Global Music Performance" and "Best Global Music Album" categories, where Burna Boy, Davido, and others secure well-deserved nominations.

The broad acknowledgment of African performers across multiple categories underscores the global recognition of their artistic contributions.

Full List Below:

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones - Simple

Kenyon Dixon - Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét - Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - Good Morning

SZA - Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

SZA - SOS

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter

Coi Leray - Players

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy - The Light Inside

Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album

Queen Sheba - A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me

Samara Joy - Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

Darcy James Argue's Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias - Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - Bewitched

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

House of Waters - On Becoming

Bob James - Jazz Hands

Julian Lage - The Layers

Ben Wendel - All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - High Note

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty - Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - California Sober

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb - Ridin’

Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge

Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good

Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III - God Is

Kirk Franklin - All Things

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor - Believe

Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]

Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor - My Tribe

Da' T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham - I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy - Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo - Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born For Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine

Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

Best Children's Music Album

Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky

123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit - Gravity Falls

Yu Wei - Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy - Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté - History

Boygenius - The Record

Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist - Multitudes

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok

George Strait - Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion

John Williams - Helena's Theme

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - Cutey And The Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories

Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful Of Teeth - Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers - Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor - Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?

Peter Herresthal - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Chick Corea - Sardinia

Andy Akiho - Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights - Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) - Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) - Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds