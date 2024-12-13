How to Holiday in Southern Africa this December
From guided culinary tours to safari experiences, and even the likelihood of encountering snow, we’ve got you covered.
Some of the biggest music festivals in the region happen between March and November, but that in no way discredits the special place that Deezemba holds in countries like South Africa. Deezemba represents checking out, forgetting about your problems, and reveling in the festivities.
Southern Africa has breathtaking landscapes, and there is always more to explore than time allows. Below is a suggested overview rather than a definitive selection of experiences.
Malawian Safari
Holidaying at Lake Malawi or game resorts likeLiwonde National Park and Majete National Park is a common pastime in Malawi. The resorts have hospitality options in all price ranges and group holiday homes at the lake. Traditional dishes include nsima, a staple similar to pap, and nkhuku, typically served with various leafy greens on the side. A game drive is around $25. Flying between Blantyre and Lilongwe costs about $100.
Holidaying in Lesotho’s Mountains
As the highest-lying country in the world, Lesotho is bound to have interesting features. AfriSki resort is one such enterprising tourism company that, among other things, organizes a ski festival when the weather allows. Otherwise,they offer walking trails, zipSeiling, and biking while nestled between the serene mountains of Lesotho. Flying to Lesotho from South Africa costs about R3,000 ($206), and you’ll need about R26,000 ($1,500) to cover car hire, accommodation, activities and feeding.
Hunting for Food in Johannesburg
If you’re ever in need of a culinary experience that matches no other, take a visit to the various restaurants in the city of Jozi. In Fordsburg, towards the South, the cuisine isSouth Asian andTurkish, meaning anything between mutton biryani and beef shawarma is available for consumption. Towards the center of town is a mix ofEthiopian, Tanzanian and Nigerian cuisine, plus the necessarynyama yentloko(cow’s head) at every corner to keep everyone happy. Further east, the cuisine is a mix of Portuguese and East Asian. This food adventure shall set you back no more than $150, transportation included.
Kruger National Park
The Kruger National Park is a constant stop for tourists who come to South Africa. Located on the border with Mozambique, it is the country’s oldest, largest, and most well-known game reserve. People visit because they arecurious about the Big Five: rhinos, elephants, leopards, lions, and buffalos. Camping at the game reserve will set you back about $25 per night. Activities include guided or self-drive safaris, bush walks and cultural village tours.
Maloti-Drakensberg Park, Lesotho & South Africa
This park, situated on Lesotho’s border with KwaZulu-Natal, has been declared aUNESCO heritage site for its breathtaking beauty. It comprises the uKhahlamba Drakensberg National Park in South Africa and the Sehlathebe National Park in Lesotho. Go here if you want to drown in the landscape and forget about your problems. Staying at one of these costs, anything from R1,200 ($67) to R2,700 ($150).
