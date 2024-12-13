How to Holiday in Southern Africa this December

Some of the biggest music festivals in the region happen between March and November, but that in no way discredits the special place that Deezemba holds in countries like South Africa. Deezemba represents checking out, forgetting about your problems, and reveling in the festivities.

Southern Africa has breathtaking landscapes, and there is always more to explore than time allows. Below is a suggested overview rather than a definitive selection of experiences.

Malawian Safari View this profile on Instagram Liwonde National Park (@liwonde_national_park) • Instagram photos and videos Holidaying at Lake Malawi or game resorts like Liwonde National Park and Majete National Park is a common pastime in Malawi. The resorts have hospitality options in all price ranges and group holiday homes at the lake. Traditional dishes include nsima, a staple similar to pap, and nkhuku, typically served with various leafy greens on the side. A game drive is around $25. Flying between Blantyre and Lilongwe costs about $100.

Holidaying in Lesotho’s Mountains View this profile on Instagram Afriski Mountain Resort (@afriskimountainresort) • Instagram photos and videos As the highest-lying country in the world, Lesotho is bound to have interesting features. AfriSki resort is one such enterprising tourism company that, among other things, organizes a ski festival when the weather allows. Otherwise, they offer walking trails, zipSeiling, and biking while nestled between the serene mountains of Lesotho. Flying to Lesotho from South Africa costs about R3,000 ($206), and you’ll need about R26,000 ($1,500) to cover car hire, accommodation, activities and feeding.

Hunting for Food in Johannesburg If you’re ever in need of a culinary experience that matches no other, take a visit to the various restaurants in the city of Jozi. In Fordsburg, towards the South, the cuisine is South Asian and Turkish , meaning anything between mutton biryani and beef shawarma is available for consumption. Towards the center of town is a mix of Ethiopian , Tanzanian and Nigerian cuisine, plus the necessary nyama yentloko (cow’s head) at every corner to keep everyone happy. Further east, the cuisine is a mix of Portuguese and East Asian. This food adventure shall set you back no more than $150, transportation included.

Kruger National Park View this profile on Instagram Kruger National Park (@krugernationalpark) • Instagram photos and videos The Kruger National Park is a constant stop for tourists who come to South Africa. Located on the border with Mozambique, it is the country’s oldest, largest, and most well-known game reserve. People visit because they are curious about the Big Five : rhinos, elephants, leopards, lions, and buffalos. Camping at the game reserve will set you back about $25 per night. Activities include guided or self-drive safaris, bush walks and cultural village tours.