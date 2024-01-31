Five Iconic Memes From AFCON 2023

A clear sentiment from the ongoing AFCON tournament is that it’s been one of the best. Fans and pundits have been increasingly locked into a footballing competition that has delivered unbelievable goals and unpredictable full-time results. For the latter, all North African countries with high FIFA rankings have been dispatched home, with Morocco being the last of the batch in their 0-2 loss to South Africa.

In no surprising fashion, memes have been generated. This accessory of language, these digital rituals in football, hasCalvin Bassey’s goofy evasion in post-match interview seemingly peaked with the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’lvoire. They have been bitingly funny and sarcastic. They have also been uplifting.

While we have seen an avalanche of memes on the internet, we are choosing the most iconic ones— laughs we'll remember even after the competition ends.

Calvin Bassey’s goofy evasion in post-match interview After Nigeria scraped a win over Equatorial Guinea in the group stage, defender Calvin Bassey was asked by a reporter why Nigeria doesn’t score and their poor finishing. His cheeky response – “I’m a defender o” – implied that he was the wrong person to be asked such, as, usually, midfielders and strikers are those tasked with scoring goals

Coach Juan Micha penalty shock

This was the Battle of the Guineas (Equatorial Guinea v Guinea) in the third last-of-16 game. Equatorial Guinea forward Emilio Nsue, who was flying high for scoring the first AFCON hattrick in 16 years, was tasked with taking a penalty awarded to his country. He missed, drawing out a frozen dramatic expression of disbelief from Juan Micha.

Ivory Coast fan all over a woman When Cote D’lvoire knocked out reigning champions Senegal in a thrilling penalty shootout two days ago, it sent Ivorian fans into a wild party. The stadium had erupted, fans spilling onto the pitch. In the stands, a view of an older male Ivorian supporter smooching up to a younger woman while she does her best to move away was unfortunately meme-worthy.

South Africa’s Ronaldo celebration After South Africa stunned Morocco in a 2-0 defeat, the players joyously assembled towards one end of the pitch. They interlocked their fingers, placing it on their chest and closing their eyes, imitating the famed Cristiano Ronaldo celebration when he scored for Manchester United against Everton in 2022. It turns out the celebration was a pay back against Morocco, who eliminated Ronaldo’s Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o Emotional Reactions Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba was left embarrassed, and even close to tears, following Cote D’lvoire’s heavy defeat to Equatorial Guinea. They were annihilated 4-0 in the final round of the Group A matches, and the look on Drogba says it all.