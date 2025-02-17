Jacob Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon World Record Ahead of London Marathon Debut





Ugandan long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo stunned the athletics world yesterday, February 16, by smashing the world record for the half marathon at the Barcelona Half Marathon. Clocking in at 56:42, Kiplimo shaved 48 seconds off the previous record, which compatriot Joshua Cheptegei held. This new benchmark in road racing further cements his status as one of the most dominant distance runners of his generation. Reflecting on his performance, Kiplimo said, "I'm very excited about what I did today. I didn't expect to break the record." He added, "I just came here only to run a good race. But I'm happy I've broken the world record."

Now, the 24-year-old is setting his sights on an even bigger stage: the 2025 London Marathon. Scheduled for April 27, this will be Kiplimo's highly anticipated debut over the full 42.2-kilometer distance, where he will go head-to-head with some of the sport's biggest names, including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele and Sabastian Sawe.

A meteoric rise Kiplimo's recent performance adds to an already impressive career. He first gained international attention at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, where he won gold for a time of 58 minutes and 49 seconds. The following year, he set a record of 57 minutes and 31 seconds at the Lisbon Half Marathon. In addition to his success on the roads, Kiplimo has also performed well on the track, earning a bronze medal in the 10,000 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and later winning the 2022 World Half Marathon title. He is also a two-time World Cross Country Championship, having won gold in 2023 and 2024, showcasing his versatility across different terrains and distances.

Despite his impressive résumé, the London Marathon presents a new challenge for Kiplimo. Unlike the half marathon, where he has consistently dominated, the marathon distance requires a different level of endurance, pacing and strategy. He will be up against Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, and Bekele, a long-distance running legend who remains a force even at 42. However, Kiplimo's recent performance in Barcelona suggests he may be ready to disrupt this hierarchy. His ability to sustain an aggressive pace over 21.1 kilometers and his strong track record could make him a serious contender in London. His coach, Peter Chelangat, has expressed confidence in Kiplimo's preparation. "We are building his endurance for the 42-kilometer race through intense training and competing in various stages leading up to the event," he stated . He also mentioned that Kiplimo's training program is "highly customized to ensure he's prepared for the prestigious event." Kiplimo himself acknowledged the challenge ahead. "I won't compete anymore until my marathon debut in London on April 27," he stated