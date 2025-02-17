10 Romantic African Films To Watch This Valentine's Weekend

Jacob Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon World Record Ahead of London Marathon Debut

After his Barcelona victory, the Ugandan distance runner prepares to face his longest race yet: 42.2 kilometers at the London Marathon.

Runner wearing bib number labeled 'KIPLIMO' in orange jersey and blue shorts celebrates victory at the eDreams Mitja Marato de Barcelona half marathon finish line, holding up Uganda's flag. He is standing on a blue carpet at the finish area with race barriers and sponsor banners visible in the background.

Race winner Jacob Kiplimo breaks the world record at the eDreams Mitja Marato de Barcelona, on 16 February, 2025 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images.


Ugandan long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo stunned the athletics world yesterday, February 16, by smashing the world record for the half marathon at the Barcelona Half Marathon. Clocking in at 56:42, Kiplimo shaved 48 seconds off the previous record, which compatriot Joshua Cheptegei held. This new benchmark in road racing further cements his status as one of the most dominant distance runners of his generation.

Reflecting on his performance, Kiplimo said, "I'm very excited about what I did today. I didn't expect to break the record." He added, "I just came here only to run a good race. But I'm happy I've broken the world record."

Now, the 24-year-old is setting his sights on an even bigger stage: the 2025 London Marathon. Scheduled for April 27, this will be Kiplimo's highly anticipated debut over the full 42.2-kilometer distance, where he will go head-to-head with some of the sport's biggest names, including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele and Sabastian Sawe.

A meteoric rise

Kiplimo's recent performance adds to an already impressive career. He first gained international attention at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, where he won gold for a time of 58 minutes and 49 seconds. The following year, he set a record of 57 minutes and 31 seconds at the Lisbon Half Marathon.

In addition to his success on the roads, Kiplimo has also performed well on the track, earning a bronze medal in the 10,000 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and later winning the 2022 World Half Marathon title. He is also a two-time World Cross Country Championship, having won gold in 2023 and 2024, showcasing his versatility across different terrains and distances.

The London Marathon challenge

Despite his impressive résumé, the London Marathon presents a new challenge for Kiplimo. Unlike the half marathon, where he has consistently dominated, the marathon distance requires a different level of endurance, pacing and strategy. He will be up against Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, and Bekele, a long-distance running legend who remains a force even at 42.

However, Kiplimo's recent performance in Barcelona suggests he may be ready to disrupt this hierarchy. His ability to sustain an aggressive pace over 21.1 kilometers and his strong track record could make him a serious contender in London.

His coach, Peter Chelangat, has expressed confidence in Kiplimo's preparation. "We are building his endurance for the 42-kilometer race through intense training and competing in various stages leading up to the event,"he stated. Healso mentioned that Kiplimo's training program is "highly customized to ensure he's prepared for the prestigious event."

Kiplimo himself acknowledged the challenge ahead. "I won't compete anymore until my marathon debut in London on April 27,"he stated.

What's at stake?

Kiplimo's London Marathon debut is significant for several reasons. If he wins — or even delivers a podium finish — it would demonstrate his ability to compete with the world's best marathoners and elevate further Uganda's status in distance running. His success would follow in the footsteps of fellow Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich, who won Olympic gold in the marathon in 2012.

With just over two months until race day, Kiplimo's training and preparation will be closely watched. His world record in Barcelona has set high expectations, and all eyes will be on him when he lines up for his first marathon in London.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
​Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi, Okayplayer.
Poetry

The 10 Best African Poems of All Time

These are the lines that have woken imaginations and stirred souls across the continent and beyond.

Related
The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music
Music

The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music

Welcome to the new wave.