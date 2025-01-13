Is Kenya Enabling Foreign Governments to Carry Out Forcible Extradition?

Kenya is facing mounting criticism following the recent abduction and subsequent release of Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai in Nairobi, an alarming incident that underscores concerns about the country's role in cross-border security operations and a troubling rise in domestic abductions.

Tsehai was abducted after noon on Sunday, January 12 by three armed men in a black Toyota Noah in Nairobi's Kilimani area. Hours later, she was released, with human rights groups denouncing the abduction and calling for an investigation.

"I feel very, very lucky," Tsehai said during a press conference today alongside Amnesty International Kenya and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). She recounted the ordeal in detail, describing how her abductors, who identified themselves as police, were aggressive and seemed intent on accessing her phone. During the abduction, she was handcuffed and her head covered as the vehicle drove around. She was eventually released in an isolated area.



"This is an election year in Tanzania," Tsehai speculated as to why she was taken, linking her abduction to a broader pattern of repression in Tanzania. She expressed her belief that the Tanzanian government was involved in the incident while also highlighting a surge in abductions in Tanzania over the past year and predicting that such threats would escalate both within the country and beyond its borders. Tanzanians are set to take to the polls in October.

Domestic Human Rights Concerns Kenya's reputation on human rights issues is already under strain, with President William Ruto's government facing mounting criticism over a rise in domestic extrajudicial abductions of government critics. Since last year's anti-government protests , rights groups estimate that at least 80 people have been abducted. Outraged Kenyans have taken to the streets , demanding an end to the disappearances and a thorough investigation into the incidents.