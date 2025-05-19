The Ugandan Trial Everyone Should Be Watching

Ugandan opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye is once again in the spotlight. And like many times before, it is from a prison cell.

Indeed, the longtime critic of President Yoweri Museveni and four-time presidential candidate is no stranger to arrests. But this latest case is different. With treason charges that carry the death penalty and a cross-border abduction that has raised serious legal and political questions, the trial's implications reach far beyond one man. It could shape the future of civil liberties, judicial independence, and opposition politics as Uganda heads toward the 2026 elections.

"The idea is to keep him within visibility but not within effectiveness," Angelo Izama, a political analyst, tells OkayAfrica. "That you're still reminded that he's around, but he's not mounting a credible threat to the state."

Besigye and his aide, Obeid Lutale, stand accused of conspiring to overthrow the government. Their ordeal began in November 2024 with a controversial abduction in neighboring Kenya. Seized without a formal extradition process, Besigye was transported across the border into Uganda and arraigned before a military court.

In protest, Besigye launched a hunger strike, refusing food for weeks to draw attention to his treatment. Only after Uganda's Supreme Court ruled in January that military trials of civilians are unconstitutional did the authorities move the case to a civilian court. With that ruling, the hunger strike came to an end.

Besigye is expected in court again this week. Some believe he may be granted bail and allowed to resume his familiar role as an opposition figure as Uganda heads into a tense election cycle. Others aren't so sure.

Here's why this trial matters inside Uganda, and far beyond its borders: