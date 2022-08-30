Victorious Bones is Repurposing Trash Into Jewelry in Nairobi

Photo Credit: Jonah Onyango for OkayAfrica

Victorious craft was founded to address various challenges that face Kibera, a home founder Jack Nyawanga has known since he moved to Nairobi when he was a toddler.

Victorious Bones Craft Group is a collective that is at the forefront of collecting trash and repurposing as jewelry. The group is collecting old and fresh bones, brass, and horns, transforming them into jewelry, bowls, and trinkets.