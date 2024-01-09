Kenya’s “Visa-Free” Policy is Technically Still a Visa

Last December, Kenyan president William Ruto announced a new “visa-free” travel policy for every citizen of the world. In his address, which simultaneously celebrated 60 years of Kenyan independence, Ruto said, “Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person, from any corner of the globe, to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.” Now, as travelers experience the reality of the new entry requirements, it does not seem as though the burden has been lifted.

Surprisingly, early critics have pointed out that New Year travelers face an even worse system filled with unnecessary complexities, hidden fees, and a waiting period — all of the ingredients typically needed to obtain a visa. Additionally, nationalities who previously didn’t need to acquire visas to enter Kenya will now have that privilege taken away.

The new policy requires those interested in entering the country to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), pay a $30 fee, and wait up to three days for a decision. “So, a visa?” quipped CNN International correspondent Larry Madowo on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter). Madowo, and a host of other African personalities, dissected the new requirements with confusion as the “visa-free” system was intended to make the travel process easier.

Airline executive Sean Mendis, in a comment under Madowo’s post on LinkedIn, explained how the need for travel itineraries, hotel bookings, bank statements, and proof of finance makes it difficult to understand the “visa-free” aspect of the new policy. The single-entry eTA has also restricted how often travelers can enter Kenya, as the 72-hour waiting period interferes.

Moreover, prior to implementing the new system, at least 46 nationalities did not require visas to enter the country according to Kenya’s eVisa requirements page. Now, according to the Ministry of Interior, only the six members of the East African Community are exempt from the new Electronic Travel Authorization — an exemption which seemingly expires in 6 months. The policy has also positioned itself as potentially risky as it states that travelers are not allowed to update their flight information in any case, including cancellations, and that they will have to reapply.

Ruto’s eTA process was described as a cash grab by Mendis, as there is no real difference or improvement to the process of traveling to Kenya. The rush to become the first country to open up its borders to the world has left travelers disgruntled and Kenyans afraid of retaliation from other nations. OkayAfrica reached out to the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife for comment on the early stages of its innovative way of attracting tourists but has not yet received a response.

Despite the early issues in Kenya, visa-free travel for Africans within Africa seems to be on the rise. Last November, Rwanda announced its decision to abolish visa requirements for Africans, joining Benin, The Gambia, and Seychelles.