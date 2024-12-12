From Nairobi to Seoul: Kenya Joins the K-Pop Wave

A visibly nervous Suki Malaika stepped onto the stage at this year's K-pop Sessions during Nairobi Comic Con (NAICCON) in November. As the lights dimmed and the opening beats of Blackpink's "The Girls" echoed through the room, her aunt, Lisa Mayabi, 20, gave her a reassuring nod before they began their performance. At that moment, nine-year-old Suki knew she was ready. "I was nervous, shy, and scared," she tells OkayAfrica. "But I look at Lisa dancing, and it makes me feel less shy and scared."

Mayabi, more like an older sister than an aunt, had spent the week leading up to the convention rehearsing with Suki. For the duo, it wasn't just about perfecting their moves — it was a chance to bond over their shared love of K-pop and BTS, one of the world's biggest boy bands . "It's not just the music," Mayabi explained. "K-pop makes you feel seen and valued, even if you're halfway across the world."

At NAICCON, K-pop's influence was unmistakable. Attendees, from tweens to adults, donned performance-ready outfits and seamlessly broke into synchronized choreography whenever a K-pop song played.

From tweens to adults, fans at the NAICCON radiate excitement in performance-ready outfits. Photo courtesy of Nairobi Comic Con. This phenomenon is not surprising. In major cities worldwide, K-pop's influence is evident. With global sensations like BTS, BlackPink and New Jeans, the genre has become a cultural powerhouse, shaping music, film, TV, comics and webtoons. Platforms like YouTube and Netflix introduced millions to Korean culture, with shows like Squid Game and K-pop's elaborate performances captivating audiences across the globe. This global trend mirrored Kenya's K-pop growth, marked by a rise in events, merchandise and even graffiti on matatus (public transit), highlighting its shift from niche to mainstream. This global trend mirrored Kenya's K-pop growth, marked by a rise in events, merchandise and even graffiti on matatus (public transit), highlighting its shift from niche to mainstream.

Kenya's K-pop evolution In early December, Nairobi hosted its first K-pop festival, K-Pop Fest KE 2024, drawing over 300 attendees. Joan Wanjiru, the team lead for K-pop at Movie Jabber — an entertainment and media company dedicated to popular culture — was stunned by the overwhelming response, describing it as "unbelievable." Despite being planned in two weeks, the festival's turnout showcased Kenya's thriving K-pop fandom. "It's not just the music or choreography — it's the authenticity," Wanjiru explains the growing interest in the genre. "Fans feel a connection to the idols and their stories, which makes K-pop more than just a genre. It's a movement and a community."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dive ～⁠♡ (@diveofficial_ke) The growth of K-pop in Kenya isn't just anecdotal; it's supported by hard numbers. In 2022, Sub-Saharan Africa saw a 93 percent year-on-year increase in K-pop streams, amounting to over three billion hours of streaming. Kenya emerged as a key market, second only to South Africa in the region , with a 140 percent increase in streams, alongside impressive growth in Nigeria (267 percent) and Ghana (236 percent). "It's clear from this data that K-pop is not just a passing phase but has a devoted and growing African fandom," said Phiona Okumu, Spotify's head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa. "It's clear from this data that K-pop is not just a passing phase but has a devoted and growing African fandom," said, Spotify's head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa.

More Than Just Music For many Kenyan fans, discovering K-pop was serendipitous. Macrine Alice, 30, recalls how isolating it felt listening to BTS alone through her earphones. Everything changed when she connected with fellow fans in the bands' YouTube comment sections, which led to WhatsApp groups, meetups and eventually vibrant communities like the Kenya BTS Army. Anita Kimotho, who performed at NAICCON with her dance crew Dive, first fell in love with K–pop after hearing , who performed at NAICCON with her dance crew Dive, first fell in love with K–pop after hearing BTS's "Fake Love" in 2018. "Performing K-pop routines makes me feel like a K-pop idol," she tells OkayAfrica. "It makes me feel included. When I first got into K-pop, some people said, "You're into those 'Chinese boys.' It didn't feel too great. But now, with the community, it's like maybe I'm not weird after all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dive ～⁠♡ (@diveofficial_ke) Wanjiru first encountered K-pop in the early 2010s through K-dramas on GBS, a Korean channel aired locally. Captivated by the music videos shown during commercial breaks, she said, "I just fell in love. There's the organization, the synchronization, the colors, the hairdos — and they're very beautiful people. It was a breath of fresh air." While the boys of EXO caught her attention, SEVENTEEN cemented her fandom. Few local artists receive the same devotion as K-pop idols, but Mayabi believes they could learn from the genre. "K-pop's holistic approach — music, dance, visuals and fan connection — is something Kenyan artists can emulate," she says.