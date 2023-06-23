Lady Donli Releases Empowering Single "My Ability" From Upcoming Album

Lady Donli, the Nigerian artist known for her soulful sound and authentic storytelling, including her viral hit 'Cash,' is ready to make a comeback with her latest single titled "My Ability." This new track resonates with individuals who have experienced being underestimated or undervalued. It serves as the lead single from Lady Donli's highly anticipated sophomore album, Pan African Rockstar, scheduled for release in August 2023.

"My Ability" goes beyond being just a song; it reflects Lady Donli's personal response to the challenges she has faced as a woman in a world that often questions her capabilities and worth. Drawing from her own experiences of feeling underestimated and undervalued, Lady Donli has created a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall music that serves as a rallying cry for women worldwide to reclaim their power and confidence. The track features a playful hook and a catchy beat, delivering a powerful message of strength and resilience. Lady Donli's lyrics serve as a reminder that everyone is exactly where they should be and that their abilities are limitless.

Lady Donli shares her perspective on the single, stating, "As a woman, I have firsthand experience of feeling underestimated and undervalued, and this song is my response to that. I wanted to create something that not only represents my personal journey but also serves as a rallying cry for women around the world to reclaim their power and confidence. It's a call to action for anyone who has ever felt inadequate. It's time to rise up, take your place, and show the world what you're capable of. So turn up the volume, let the beat of 'My Ability' fill you with confidence, and dance to the rhythm of your own power. This song is for anyone who has ever felt like they didn't belong, and it's time to reclaim what's rightfully yours. This song is the demise of imposter syndrome."

The music video for "My Ability," directed by Buhari Yesufu, further amplifies the empowering message of the song. Yesufu, a renowned director based in Lagos, known for his exceptional work with artists such as Joeboy and collaborations with Major Lazer and Major League DJz, brings Lady Donli's vision to life through stunning visuals that encapsulate the strength and resilience celebrated in the song.

