Lady Donli Drops the 'Cash (Remix)' Featuring Davido
The Nigerian artists link up for a remix of Lady Donli's infectious anthem.
Lady Donli shares the remix of her infectious song "Cash" featuring none other than Nigerian megastar Davido.
The remix stays true to the song's original form, with it's breezy jazz-like production and Donli's airy vocals still in place. Davido opens the remix with an energetic verse about his flashy lifestyle and shared love of cash. He also sprinkles the song with several animated ad-libs throughout.
READ: The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019
Since the top of the year, Lady Donli has released standout singles, including the track "Suffer Suffer." She dropped the music video for "Cash" in April, and released her well-received debut album Enjoy Your Life in August—one of the standout Nigerian albums of 2019. Her song 'Corner' feat. VanJess & The Cavemen made it onto OkayAfrica's list of the 20 best Nigerian songs of 2019.
Davido dropped his sophomore album A Good Time last month, and recently shared the music video for the track "Sweet In the Middle."
OkayAfrica spoke with both artists earlier this month, and asked them to share their memories of the last decade in Nigerian music. "Now with the streaming era it's becoming even more visible, the possibilities are endless," said Lady Donli. "However, I still think there's a whole lot of work to be done, but right now, [I think] this is a good starting point."
Take a look back at the past decade in Aforbeats, and listen to "Cash (Remix)" below.
Cash (Remix) www.youtube.com
- Lady Donli ›
- Lady Donli's Debut Album 'Enjoy Your Life' Is Here - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global - OkayAfrica ›
- Video: Davido Talks About His New Album 'A Good Time' & How the ... ›
- The Decade In Afrobeats: Top Artists Share the Moment They Knew ... ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›