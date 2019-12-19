music news
Damola Durosomo
Dec. 19, 2019 06:19PM EST
'Cash (Remix)' cover art.

Lady Donli Drops the 'Cash (Remix)' Featuring Davido

The Nigerian artists link up for a remix of Lady Donli's infectious anthem.

Lady Donli shares the remix of her infectious song "Cash" featuring none other than Nigerian megastar Davido.

The remix stays true to the song's original form, with it's breezy jazz-like production and Donli's airy vocals still in place. Davido opens the remix with an energetic verse about his flashy lifestyle and shared love of cash. He also sprinkles the song with several animated ad-libs throughout.

Since the top of the year, Lady Donli has released standout singles, including the track "Suffer Suffer." She dropped the music video for "Cash" in April, and released her well-received debut album Enjoy Your Life in August—one of the standout Nigerian albums of 2019. Her song 'Corner' feat. VanJess & The Cavemen made it onto OkayAfrica's list of the 20 best Nigerian songs of 2019.

Davido dropped his sophomore album A Good Time last month, and recently shared the music video for the track "Sweet In the Middle."

OkayAfrica spoke with both artists earlier this month, and asked them to share their memories of the last decade in Nigerian music. "Now with the streaming era it's becoming even more visible, the possibilities are endless," said Lady Donli. "However, I still think there's a whole lot of work to be done, but right now, [I think] this is a good starting point."

Take a look back at the past decade in Aforbeats, and listen to "Cash (Remix)" below.

Cash (Remix) www.youtube.com

PsychoYP. Image courtesy of the artist.

Interview: PsychoYP Wants to Lead the New Wave of Nigerian Hip-Hop

We speak to the fast-rising Abuja-based rapper about his new project YPSZN2 and his take on the future of Nigerian hip-hop.

PsychoYP is easily one of the brightest stars to watch in the Nigerian hip-hop scene right now.

At only 21-years-old, YP has already amassed a healthy catalogue of music including two solid mixtapes and several collaborations with various artists in and out of Nigeria. His rap-sung melodious trap style resonates incredibly well with the younger generation and sets him apart in a hardcore-rap leaning rap scene. His 2018 debut project, YPSZN, placed him as one of the most prominent voices in the new wave of African hip-hop. It also earned him nods of approval from his peers as well as the veterans who paved a way for him.

His recently-released sophomore project YPSZN2, displays the rapper's growth and versatility as a song maker. "City of Kings," an ode to his hometown of Abuja, kicks off the album in high gear. Wavy cuts like "Strip Club" and "No Chaser" are the kind to bump loudly in the car or club, while "Superpowers" and "i&u" take you deeper into the rapper's earnest thoughts and emotions. The songs on YPSZN2 flow effortlessly into each other, giving the listener an enthralling and diverse experience.

The 16-track mixtape includes features from stars like Terri, LADIPOE, Blaqbonez, Skales and BOJ. Along with his Abuja-based hip hop collective Apex Village (including Zilla Oaks, Marv OTM and AYÜÜ) , YP is one of the key figures pioneering trap culture in Nigeria and steadily pushing melodic and experimental trap sounds within the country and beyond.

We spoke to the fast-rising rapper about his new tape, inspirations and his take on the future of Nigerian hip-hop.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Davido in 'Sweet in the Middle" (Youtube)

Watch Davido's New Video For 'Sweet in the Middle' Featuring WurlD, Naira Marley & Zlatan

A highlight from the recently released A Good Time.

Davido is rounding out his solid year with the new music video for "Sweet in the Middle," the latest single from his recent album A Good Time.

"Sweet in the Middle" features appearances from buzzing fellow Nigerians WurlD, Naira Marley and Zlatan, as they each go in over a Shizzi-produced beat.

The song's new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, follows the four acts as they ride ATVs and perform from an arid Lagos landscape before things turn into a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-style party.

Davido, Naira Marley and Zlatan all feature prominently in our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 list. Davido also recently announced his extensive 2020 North American tour dates.

His long-awaited sophomore album, A Good Time, also features the likes of Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Davido recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about the new album, what made "Fall" such a massive success, and much more. You can check out that video underneath.

Watch Davido's new music video for "Sweet in the Middle" featuring WurlD, Naira Marley and Zlatan below.

'Black Panther' movie poster.

US Government Accidentally Lists Wakanda as Official Trade Partner—The Internet Reacts

You can't make this stuff up.

On Thursday night it was discovered that the fictional country of Wakanda (the setting of the 2018 blockbuster movie Black Panther) was listed on the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) tariff tracking list of free trade partners.

According to BBC Africa, the listing was discovered by a software engineer by the name of Francis Tseng, who stumbled upon the gaffe while conducting research for a fellowship. What's perhaps even stranger, is that the list included detailed information about items that had been traded between the US and a non-existent Wakanda, including donkeys, cows, fresh vegetables, covfefe coffee and more.

Tseng took to Twitter to share his findings, later telling Reuters that he was was confused after seeing Wakanda listed."[I] thought I misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Ebrahim Hamid/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan Celebrates the Anniversary of the Country's Uprising

It's been one year since the nationwide protests that led to the ousting of then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir began.

Today marks the one year anniversary since the nationwide protests began in Sudan. The historic uprising led to the ousting of then President Omar al-Bashir and gave way to the current transitional government which consists of members of the military and civil society.

Channel Africa reports that Sudanese civilians have already begun what will be a week of festivities to mark the occasion.

