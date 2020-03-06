Loyiso Gijana’s Cover of Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Wins the Internet
Watch Loyiso Gijana cover Elaine's 'You're the One.'
South African recording artists Loyiso Gijana recently shared his cover of Elaine's breakout hit "You're the One." The artist shared the clip on Twitter a few days ago, stating it was his favorite tune at the moment.
Loyiso is an outstanding singer, and in the cover, he continues to impress. Thousands of people have been showering praises to the singer for the cover and his outstanding vocal skills as the video has gone viral.
Loyiso is a recording artist currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, one of the country's biggest indie record labels. He made it to the top 5 on the 11th season of Idols South Africa in 2015. He was only 16 at the time.
After Idols, the musician kept himself on music lovers' radars by recording and sharing covers of popular songs. His cover of "Amablesser" Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa has been watched more than 130,000 times on YouTube.
Loyiso's current single is a modern ballad titled "Nontsikelelo" and will be an instant favorite to whoever hears it for the first time.
Watch the Loyiso Gijana's cover of Elaine's "You're the One" below and watch the music video for "Nontsikelelo" underneath: