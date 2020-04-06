south african music
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 06, 2020 05:26AM EST
Screenshot from YouTube.

Elaine's hit single is treated to visuals by Shala The Unicorn.

Elaine Finally Releases a Music Video for her Hit ‘You’re the One’

Watch South African R&B artist Elaine's music video for 'You're the One.'

South African R&B sensation Elaine recently shared visuals to her hit single "You're the One." In the song, Elaine is telling the love of her life she has made up her mind about him being "the one."

The artist recently broke down the meaning behind the song to Apple Music. "'I know you are the one,' I mean it doesn't get any deeper than that," she said. "Imagine someone telling you that you are the one. There are so many people in the world, and yet you are the one. That's why I even made it the title of the song 'cause to me it was like, that's crazy, I'm actually telling someone they are the one."

The visuals for the song capture the intimacy of the song—scenes of performance scenes with different striking backgrounds intercut with moments between Elaine and her man.

The music video was directed by Joburg-based multidisciplinary artist Shala The Unicorn.

Elaine took her time to treat the popular single to visuals. The song was released in 2019, and went on to be one of the most popular songs of the year. It made Elaine one of the most talked about artists of 2019—South Africa has always had great R&B artists, but not many of them have resonated the way Elaine is.

"You're the One" is the lead single to her EP Elements, released in September 2019.

Watch the music video for "You're the One" and stream Elements on Apple Music and Spotify.

Elaine - You're The One (Official Music Video) youtu.be





south africa music elaine r&b south african music
