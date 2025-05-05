Video: The Lupita Nyong’o Oscar Win That Opened the Door

As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. In chronological order, here's Moment No. 6.

In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o became the first Kenyan to win an acting Oscar. Her words, “Your dreams are valid,” echoed around the world and marked a major shift for African representation in Hollywood.

In the video below, OkayAfrica spotlights the moment that inspired a generation and opened doors for African talent. From award-winning films to redefining beauty standards, Nyong'o continues to put African stories at the center of her work.



