Video: The Lupita Nyong’o Oscar Win That Opened the Door
Lupita Nyong’o’s 2014 Best Supporting Actress win stands as a landmark moment that opened doors still ajar for actors like her today.
As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. In chronological order, here's Moment No. 6.
In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o became the first Kenyan to win an acting Oscar. Her words, “Your dreams are valid,” echoed around the world and marked a major shift for African representation in Hollywood.
In the video below, OkayAfrica spotlights the moment that inspired a generation and opened doors for African talent. From award-winning films to redefining beauty standards, Nyong'o continues to put African stories at the center of her work.
- Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Idris Elba and More Stun at the 2019 Met Gala ›
- Lupita Nyong'o and Mati Diop Win at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards ›
- Lupita Nyong'o Releases Debut Children's Book 'Sulwe,' an Ode to Dark-Skinned Kids ›
- Lupita Nyong'o Shared Her Experiences with Colorism on 'BBC Newsnight' ›
- Lupita Nyong’o Is Spotlighting African Diaspora Stories With New Podcast ‘Mind Your Own’ ›
- 'Sulwe' Is Lupita Nyong'o's Debut Picture Book Inspiring Children to Love the Skin They're In ›