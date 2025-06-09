10 Must-Watch LGBTQ+ Films From Across Africa in 2025

Something beautiful is happening in African cinema right now, and there's no better time than Pride Month to celebrate it. Filmmakers across the continent are telling queer stories with a boldness and authenticity that's impossible to ignore. From Windhoek to Morocco, these films offer intimate portraits of LGBTQ+ experiences that are both rooted in their cultural contexts and universally resonant.





It's not easy work. Many of these directors and actors are creating space for voices that have long been silenced, often in countries where being openly queer comes with real risks. But they're doing it anyway, crafting everything from swoon-worthy romances to sharp social commentaries that explore how sexuality, tradition, and modern African life intersect.

Here's a list of African-themed queer films OkayAfrica has compiled for you this month.

Valentina - Mozambique/South Africa Valentina follows the emotional journey of a transgender teenager who flees her hometown in search of safety and the freedom to live authentically. Navigating new environments and fragile relationships, Valentina faces the dual pressures of transphobia and displacement. She is forced to confront the precarity of queer existence in a society that refuses to see her. The film is set between Mozambique and South Africa, touching on intersectional themes of gender, identity, and migration. - Tseliso Monaheng Where to Watch: Apple TV

14 Years and A Day - Nigeria In this gut-wrenching story of self-discovery and acceptance, a young queer woman is left feeling adrift and seeking solace after a big, conclusive fight with her partner. Finding herself alone at dinner, this young woman is soon swept into an encounter with a stranger who uproots all she thinks she knows about herself and the security of all she trusts. Co-written and jointly directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim (Ifé) and Ayo Lawson (Nightmare On Broad Street), 14 Years and A Dayis a gripping tale that raises honest questions about self-understanding while offering cherished moments of freedom, even in a country resistant to the varied forms of queerness. The film stars Adunolaoluwa Osilowo, Alexandra Maduwagwu, Fola Francis, and others. - Nelson Chukwu

Where to watch: TBD

Kapana (Namibia) Kapana is a groundbreaking film, the first Namibian feature to center an openly queer narrative. Set in the bustling streets of Windhoek, Kapana tells the story of George, a closeted working-class man who sells grilled meat (kapana) at a local market, and Simeon, a confident and openly gay professional. When their paths cross, an unexpected romance blossoms, one that challenges both men to confront internalized shame and societal expectations. They also find themselves facing the difficult terrain of vulnerability and trust, especially in a country where being openly queer is still taboo. Kapana is directed by activist and theatre-maker Philippe Talaver. - TM

Where to Watch: YouTube : YouTube

All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White - Nigeria In All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White, two men navigate their growing affection for each other even as life and societal dictates slowly pull them apart. This film, which screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival under the Panorama section and was awarded the Teddy Award for best LGBTQ-themed feature film, places a bet on dramatizing only the ordinary. Even though both men are up against a draconian law, they still manage to find space to be, to linger in the moment, just before their lives are changed forever. Written and directed by Babatunde Apalowo (his first ever directorial work), All The Colours stars award-winning actor Tope Tedela (A Soldier’s Story, Silence, Pink Butterfly, Cake), Martha Ehinome Orhiere (Wura, The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, No Letters For Miss Seemah, Dwindle), Riyo David ( Mikolo, Walking With Shadows) and others. - NC

Where to watch: TBD TBD

The Blue Kaftan (Morocco) Set in the ancient medina of Salé and directed by Maryam Touzani, The Blue Kaftan is a tender and emotionally complex story of love and identity. Halim, a master kaftan tailor, runs a traditional shop with his wife, Mina. Their quiet, loving routine is disrupted when they hire Youssef, a young apprentice whose presence awakens long-suppressed desires in Halim. As Mina battles illness and the trio grows closer, the film delicately navigates the unspoken tensions between love, duty, and personal truth. - TM

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Don’t Talk To Strangers - Kenya In this gripping film, Director Natasha Ayoo and writer Shishi Wanj pose a compelling question: to what extent will the pursuit of love take us? The story follows Desiree, who will stop at nothing to claim the woman she loves. Don’t Talk To Strangers is dark and startling, juxtaposing queerness with a contemporary tale that is relatable to most modern relationships. - NC

Where to watch: TBD TBD

Kanarie (South Africa) Kanarie is a bold exploration of queer identity within one of South Africa’s most repressive institutions: The apartheid military. Set during apartheid in 1985, the film follows Johan, a small-town boy with a passion for Boy George and Depeche Mode. Drafted into compulsory military service, he’s assigned to the South African Defence Force choir. As Johan forms bonds with fellow conscripts and begins to fall for one of them, he must also come to terms with the tensions that exist between his sexuality, his faith, and the nationalist ideals that surround him. - TM

Where to Watch: Vimeo

Shall We Meet Tonight - Nigeria Sometimes, life puts us at the center of our most beautiful experiences at the most inconvenient times. That sentiment flows through the stunning film Shall We Meet Tonight. Directed by Wapa Ezeigwe, this story follows two women in Nigeria: one, about to be tied down by the bonds of an arranged marriage, and the other, an elegant seamstress who embarks on an intimate but secretive relationship. It’s a story that revels in stolen moments, revitalizing the thrill and danger of finding love in a forbidden place. The film stars Goodness Emmanuel (The Griot, Eyimofe: This Is My Desire, Come With Me, Night Nurse), Uzoamaka Onuoha (Diiche, Inside Life, Schooled, Stories by Her), and others. - NC

Where to watch: TBD TBD

I Am Not A Witch (Zambia/UK) Rungano Nyoni’s 2017 satirical drama, while not explicitly a queer narrative, resonates with queer and feminist readings, offering an enlightening perspective on how society views and disciplines difference – whether it be gender non-conformity, disobedience, or any form of otherness. When nine-year-old Shula is accused of witchcraft by her rural Zambian village, she is sent to a government-run witch camp where women live out their days while bound in ribbons. Shula must decide whether to accept her fate or risk everything for freedom. - TM

Where to Watch: Prime Video