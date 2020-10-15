nigeria
Oct. 15, 2020 11:41AM EST
"Free Your Mind" music video.

Hear Made Kuti's Infectious New Single 'Free Your Mind'

Made Kuti signs to Partisan Records and shares the brand new single & music video for "Free Your Mind."

Made Kuti, son of Femi Kuti and grandson of Fela, is sharing his debut single and music video for "Free Your Mind."

The new song, in which Made plays all of the recorded instruments, continues a trail that's been blazed by his family for generations: pairing additive, deeply-layered afrobeat grooves with lyrics about sociopolitical consciousness.

"'Free Your Mind' is very much inspired by the teachings I received from my father and his efforts to make me understand exactly what the black man and woman's situation is in Nigeria, Africa, and around the world," explains Made Kuti.

"I think freeing your mind is, in a way, the opposite of what the phrase actually sounds like," he continues. "'Free your mind' almost sounds like decadence, like 'don't be constrained by anything, just take things as they are.' I think the true meaning of 'free your mind' is to be critical. It means use your mind to its full potential—to think, to try to find answers and ask the right questions."

The release of "Free Your Mind" coincides with Fela Kuti's birthday today and the start of the 3-day digital Felabration 2020 celebrations, during which Made will be performing.

Watch the music video for "Free Your Mind" below. His new album will be out next year on Partisan Records.

Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

