News Brief
Music News
Feb. 05, 2021 03:05PM EST
Photo: Sean Thomas

Femi & Made Kuti Cement Their 'Legacy+' With New Two-Album Project

The father-son duo deliver two solo albums packaged in one—what a treat!

Today is a good day. Femi and Made Kuti have released their highly-anticipated two-album project, Legacy +, and we're in love.

The innovative package includes one solo album from each artist, with Femi giving fans Stop The Hate and Made sharing For(e)ward. In celebration of the joint release, Femi has gifted fans with music videos for tracks "Stop The Hate" and "As We Struggle Everyday," both directed by Optimus Dammy with illustrations by Kiki Picasso.

Both albums speak true to the Kuti family's deeply rooted tradition and genesis of afrobeat. I guess that's happens when your father and grandfather, respectively, creates an entire genre of music, right? That being said, each artist's individual interpretation of afrobeat is clear and flavorful. Femi's Stop The Hate acknowledges Fela's traditionally energetic and political musical characteristics, while Made's equally dynamic For(e)ward speaks to, arguably, more modern and progressive world views and experiences. Made also plays every instrument that you'll hear on it.

Listen to Femi Kuti's Stop The Hate and Made Kuti's For(e)ward below. Purchase it here.

Femi Kuti - As We Struggle Everyday (Official Video) youtu.be




femi kuti made kuti legacy fela kuti afrobeat
