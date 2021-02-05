Femi & Made Kuti Cement Their 'Legacy+' With New Two-Album Project

Black Coffee 'Subconsciously' <iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/subconsciously/1540643471"></iframe><p>South African DJ, <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/black-coffee" target="_self">Black Coffee</a></strong>, has officially dropped his latest album <em>Subconsciously</em>. The wide-ranging album comes three years after international hit EP, <em style="">Music Is King</em>. The hotly anticipated <em>Subconsciously</em> features<strong> Sun-El Musician</strong>, <strong>Una Rams</strong>, <strong>Pharrell Williams</strong>, <strong>David Guetta</strong><strong> </strong>and many more high profile artists. The album is sure to remind music fans why he is global house music icon.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/black-coffee-drops-latest-album-subconsciously/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Davido 'The Best' ft. Mayorkun<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c47f8911deb0fbd97ad810350aa1b116"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91D1H29rToQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>DMW boss and Nigerian superstar <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/davido" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Davido</a>'</strong>s cup doesn't seem to run dry. The star has gifted fans with an upbeat, action-packed music video to match the equally energetic "The Best," featuring <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mayorkun-new-music-interview-geng-ep/" target="_self">Mayorkun</a></strong>, off of his much loved third studio album <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-drops-new-album-a-better-time/" target="_self">A Better Time</a></em>. Directed by <strong></strong><strong>Dammy Twitch, </strong>the fun music video follows a storyline similar to that of childhood fan favorite flick, <em>The Karate Kid. </em><span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-best-mayorkun-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Lag & DJ Tira 'Siyagroova'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="850177558d7c8a136eb7d719f460a766"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bEU555XFFM0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/dj-lag" target="_self"><strong>DJ Lag</strong></a> has dropped stunning visuals for "Siyagroova" featuring <strong>DJ Tira</strong>. The highly anticipated music video comes after the single was released in the first week of December last year. "Siyagroova" is the perfect mix of gqom's uncompromising hard beats and base together with DJ Tira's irresistible kwaito hooks. The visuals provide a much needed visual escape as they showcase Durban's dance scene and city.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/watch-dj-lag-siyagroova-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mr Eazi 'The Don'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="25380348759be0a556c149397d92a1cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gl5JdkqvjH0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian Afropop heavyweight <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self">Mr Eazi</a></strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self"></a> is out with his first single of 2021, "The Don," and an upcoming EP titled <em>Something Else</em>. With production credits to <strong>Killertunes </strong>and<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/e-kelly-no-secrets-ep-interview/" target="_self"> </a><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/e-kelly-no-secrets-ep-interview/" target="_self">E Kelly</a>, </strong>this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-new-the-don/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bankulli & Not3s 'Foreign'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ef4577aa66f75ef85718e68078db30d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xopfgeXDlKA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian Afropop manager-turned-singer <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/bankulli-gbemiro-listen-wurld-song/" target="_self"><strong>Bankulli</strong></a> is back this year with a fire track and accompanying visuals featuring <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/not3s/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Not3s</a>, </strong>and we urge you to take note. On his second go at being center stage, Bankulli (who got a Grammy nod for his work on Beyoncé's <em>Lion King: The Gift)</em> recruited British-Nigerian Afroswing crooner Not3s to add his golden touch to the track. The latest and snappy single "Foreign" is sure to appease fans with it's stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visuals to match.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/bankulli-and-not3s-single-foreign/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
IKOQWE 'Pele'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec3b8d4925e853ba1136b810cb0941e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rdFK7A4c8CU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>
<strong>IKOQWE</strong>,<strong> </strong>a new project from producer <strong>Batida</strong> and rapper/activist <strong>Ikonoklasta,</strong> presents an ear-catching blend of old school hip-hop beats with traditional Angolan music. "Pele" is the first single from their upcoming debut album <em>The Beginning, the Medium, the End and the Infinite, </em>which will feature a mix of "vocals in Angolan slang, Umbundu, Portuguese & English, discussions about neocolonialism, iniquities & falsified history, radio sounds, utopian solutions, and much more," a press statement reads. Get into it above</p><p>
<a href="https://smarturl.it/IKOQWE_Pele" target="_blank">Find out more</a>
</p>
Tems 'The Key'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b532d973387f5ecc8511e3e01d113b0e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g6YJXT7wWfc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian songstress <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tems" target="_self">Tems</a></strong> has released the new visuals for her track "The Key" which features on her 2020<em> </em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2sU8ByeYc5BOBFNDr58CGV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>For Broken Ears</em> EP</a>. Directed by <strong>UAX</strong>, the music video is the artist's first visual production for this year and showcases her daring cinematic concepts.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tems-releases-music-video-for-the-key-track/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Wavy The Creator 'This War, This World' <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee5ab5d67a05af4ba366ba11b7243929"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/djcZ1E4qz4k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Multidisciplinary Nigerian-American artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/wavy-the-creator" target="_blank">Wavy The Creator</a></strong> has shared her latest effort "This War, This World," a song about recent events in Nigeria and across the globe. The track comes accompanied with a visual directed by Singapore's <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/tellyourchildren/" target="_blank">Tell Your Children</a>, </strong>through a global collaboration facilitated by digital platform <strong><a href="https://www.planethuh.com/" target="_blank">HUH</a>.</strong> "The song... speaks of unity, understanding, and respect for one another. The common message is finding peace and beauty through working in harmony with each other," Wavy The Creator mentions.</p><p><a href="https://www.planethuh.com/post/disquiet/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
El'Vee 'My Body'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="af673903fc5a9cf88adee8902145904a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GgUZ5koLxgE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Twin sister duo <strong>El'Vee </strong>come through with new single and music video about body positivity that you can dance along to. "My Body" is an uplifting, "fun, energetic, afropop record that embodies our femininity, where we're not afraid to embrace our sexuality," the British-Nigerian twins mention. Get into the groove above.</p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/GgUZ5koLxgE" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Rouge 'Popular Remix'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9bfbe7cecb042c1a82f618a0baed902"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-PmJUMwcG98?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>South African lyricist <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/Rouge_Rapper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rouge </a></strong>recently released the highly anticipated remix to her single "Popular". The remix comes with verses from members of South Africa's <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/south-african-new-wave" target="_self">new wave</a>— <strong>Costa Titch</strong>, <strong>Phanton Steeze</strong>, <strong>Tumi Tladi</strong>, <strong>Hanna</strong> and<strong> Blxckie</strong>. The song showcases the diverse styles of the country's new generation of hip-hop artists—from melodic to hard raps, and a variance of writing styles.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/rouge-popular-remix-new-wave/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>