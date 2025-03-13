M.anifest Solidifies His Legacy as a Storyteller on ‘New Road and Guava Trees’





M.anifest is constantly evolving. Accruing "African rap great" status off the back of his conceptually rich tapes and albums, the 42-year-old Ghanaian rapper is a maverick. On the day we speak over a Zoom call, he's wearing a fly purple shirt and large, quaint rings — several of them — on his left hand. Sipping from a water can, he speaks with the masterful ease of an artist assured in his process. One finds sufficient proof on New Road and Guava Trees, M.anifest's sixth full-length project, released via Mass Appeal. "It's an evolution of the mindstate," says M.anifest about the connection between New Road and Guava Tress and its preceding album, 2021's Madina to the Universe . "For me to move forward, I look back. So, usually, I'm triggered by something from the past. On New Road, when I began this, I had a clear sense of what I wanted to achieve with the album before I had a sense of what the album was. I wanted to feel like I've done this for a while, but I need to chart a new path. So when the idea came to me, it was perfect." Working out the concept of New Road and Guava Trees, M.anifest would come to see the titular allusion as a double entendre. Beyond the reference to where he came from, he was really charting a new road and "really trying to make a fruitful climb," he says. "It's also related to my childhood — there was a guava tree in my house that was sentimental to me because we loved it, and I grew up in a place called New Road." The music carries these rich autobiographical strains and a colorful portrayal of M.anifest's artistic interests. The mood starts intimate and refreshing with the soulful singing on "Time Catch," progressing into the more vividly-fleshed records like "Bad Man" and "Gye Nyame And Vibes." Easing into fine pockets, the album carries the lighthearted qualities of Madina but with an even more poignant immersion into the human condition. "Safe Place" is one of the most ambitious rap songs you'll hear this year, charged with shaking percussions and an epic bass line.

"It's an evolution of the mindstate," says M.anifest about the connection between New Road and Guava Tress and its preceding album. Photo courtesy of M.anifest. "Even all the accidents that happen come from intentional experimentation," says M.anifest about curating the unique sonic tapestry of the album. "I've always tried to embody hip-hop, but with an African essence. And with African music, one's looking at what one grew up on. I've always tried to hybridize in the most innovative way, and when I sat down with my producer, Budo, we were just kind of in sync, wanting to shine a new essence. Sonically, it's always architecture for me." This architecture also partly comes from the features that are always integral to every one of his albums. On New Road and Guava Trees, he collects a mosaic of unique voices that create a multi-genre experience, thereby flavoring the album beyond its conceptual leanings. It's easy to miss at first, but while the artists on New Road are young, they're many years and iterations deep into their music, confident in what they want to create. From the Nigerian brother duo The Cavemen and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea to ex-Sauti Sol frontman Bien and Ghanaian dancehall revelation AratheJay, the collaborators here are well seasoned, and ever the perfect chef, M.anifest makes sure the album's pot doesn't boil over. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), revered South African lyricist A-REECE praised M.anifest's writing, calling him "truly gifted." Both rappers had collaborated on two records off A-REECE's album, "WEST AFRICA TIME" and "CHAMPION," rubbing bars with masterful finesse and showcasing great chemistry. On "Safe Place," they go for the three-peat, a successful showcase that vivifies M.anifest's long alliance with hip-hop savants from parts of Africa. "The music and features always lead that part of my process. We create things that really call certain people," M.anifest says with a laugh. "In my work, in life, I'm always pushing to be around some of the most inspired people. So whenever we're making stuff, either we're there in person, or I begin without them." Giving a rough account of how he worked with some features — across places like Seattle and Accra — is a peek into the motions of true chemistry, whether it's creating music after extensive partying with Bien or grabbing coffee with TOBi. "It's organic vibes," he affirms. "I try very hard not to make these kinds of mechanical calculations about features 'cause I'm in the part of my career where it doesn't even make sense."