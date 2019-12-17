film
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 17, 2019 11:26AM EST
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Mati Diop's​ ​'Atlantics' Has Been Shortlisted for an Oscar

From a selection of 91 eligible films, 'Atlantics' is among the 10 films shortlisted for an Oscar in the International Feature Film category.

Deadline reports that Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop's Atlantics has recently been shortlisted for an Oscar in the category of "International Feature Film". The film, along with nine others from France, Czech Republic, South Korea, Spain and several other countries, was selected from a pool of 91 eligible films submitted from across the globe.

It's been an incredible year for Diop as her directorial debut continues to collect numerous nominations and awards.

Now that the film has landed on the shortlist of what was previously known as the "Foreign Language Film" category, it will progress to the nominations round where Academy members will vote on the winning film on condition that they have watched all the shortlisted films.

Atlantics has been described as a "ghost love story" which tells the haunted story of migration through the real-life experiences of Senegalese migrants who made the dangerous journey to Spain in search of better opportunities for themselves and their families.

Following a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), OkayAfrica contributor Anya Wassenberg described the film saying, "Diop's directorial vision turns Dakar into a place of both surreal magic and harsh reality". Wassenberg adds that, "The film immerses the audience in the city's sounds, from the goats bleating outside a window while Ada and her friends talk, to voices in the next room, with the eternal heaving of waves against the shore as a recurring refrain."

Earlier this month, Diop took home the win for "Best First Film" at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and went on to score a nomination at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards in the category of "Best Foreign Language Film". In May of this year, Atlantics also snagged the Grand Prix award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Diop was not only the first Black woman to be included in the competition, but also the first to take home a top prize.

From Your Site Articles
oscars mati diop atlantics senegal television film
popular
Still from interview via Comedy Central.

Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Interview on 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

The star actress discussed awards season and the positive response to her debut book 'Sulwe.'

We love it whenever Trevor Noah has a fellow African join him on his late night show The Daily Show, and his latest guest is none other than the insanely talented Lupita Nyong'o.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke with the host about all of her recent award nominations, which include the Screen Actor's Guild Nomination and the Critics Choice award (she already won the New York Film Critics Circle's Best Actress Award for her performance in Us). The standout performance has also garnered serious Oscars buzz.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Kopano Matlwa's Book 'Coconut' Will be Adapted into a Film

KIWI Films has acquired the rights to the South African author's wildly successful book 'Coconut'.

South African author Kopano Matlwa's wildly successful debut novel Coconut will soon be adapted into a film. The news comes after KIWI Films recently acquired the audiovisual rights to the book, according to Brittle Paper.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.