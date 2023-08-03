Morocco Makes History, Defeats Colombia 1-0 to Progress to Women's World Cup Knockout Stages

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Morocco's national women's football team, the Atlas Lionesses, secured their spot in the Women's World Cup knockout stages by defeating Colombia 1-0. The historic match took place on Thursday in Perth, Australia.

Anissa Lahmari proved to be the hero for Morocco, scoring the decisive goal in the dying stages of the first half. The only goal of the thrilling encounter came from a penalty rebound after captain Ghizlane Chebbak's initial spot-kick was saved by Colombia's goalkeeper Catalina Pérez. Lahmari capitalized on the opportunity, nudging the ball into the net during a goalmouth scramble.

This victory marks a groundbreaking moment for Morocco, as they become the first Arab or North African nation to progress beyond the group stages at the Women's World Cup. Additionally, out of the eight tournament newcomers, Morocco is the only team to advance further.

After securing their second-place finish in the group, behind Colombia, Morocco's triumph also dealt a blow to the two-time champions Germany, who failed to progress to the knockout stages. Germany needed a win against South Korea in a simultaneous game played in Brisbane but was held to a 1-1 draw.



Morocco will face France in Adelaide, while Colombia will take on Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Morocco's women's team has been making waves at the World Cup, defying expectations and creating history. Prior to this victory, they had already qualified for the tournament and secured their first-ever win. The triumph over Colombia, knocking Germany out of the competition, was an unexpected and joyous moment for Moroccan football fans.

The historic success in women's football adds to Morocco's achievements in the men's World Cup last year. In the 2022 men's World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.



As the world watches the captivating journey of Morocco's national football teams, the country's fans are filled with pride and anticipation for the next thrilling moments in football history.