Tems Will Headline The First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show

Tems has been announced as a headliner for the first halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup. Scheduled to be held in the US between June and July this year, it has been a hot topic as to how the footballing event could borrow a leaf from America’s Super Bowl halftime tradition, and now it’s finally happening.

The Nigerian superstar and her team are not new to the world of sports. Tems recently became a part-owner of San Diego FC, making history as the first African woman to hold ownership stakes in a Major League Soccer (MLS) club. She will headline the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, performing alongside Puerto Rican star J Balvin and American act Doja Cat. The trio was selected for this highly anticipated event by Chris Martin of Coldplay. As Afrobeats continues to scale internationally, collaboration between the music and sports industries is inevitable. As entertainment is a shared interest, artists like Tems have been intentional in positioning their brands to attract a wide range of partners. The Club World Cup has a peculiar appeal, being hosted in the United States, a country that, despite its recent political upheavals, has typically enjoyed a large demographic of Africans in the diaspora. Tems’ inclusion on the Club World Cup stage not only represents Africa’s contributions to the beautiful game; it nods to the rich history of African American music, from Soul to R&B and hip-hop, that has been a notable influence behind her unique sound.