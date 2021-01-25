Thousands Left Homeless After Tropical Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique

Residents walk in the flooded streets of the Paquite district of Pemba on April 29, 2019, as Cyclone Kenneth hit northern Mozambique, killing 38 and destroying thousands of home. - Heavy rain battered northern Mozambique on April 29 as residents and relief workers confronted the widespread devastation wrought by Cyclone Kenneth, the strongest cyclone to ever hit Africa, weeks after Cyclone Idai hit the city of Beira, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to the south.