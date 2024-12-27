Prison Breaks and Deaths Follow Disputed Election Ruling in Mozambique

There was a massive prison break on Christmas Day, during which thousands of inmates escaped from a maximum-security facility in Maputo, which has deepened Mozambique's post-election crisis. The incident, which left 33 prisoners dead and 15 injured, occurred amid widespread protests over October's contested presidential election results.

On Monday, December 23, the country's constitutional court confirmed Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party as the winner with 65.2% of the vote, lower than over 70% given by the electoral commission in October. Opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane received 24.2%. The court acknowledged "discrepancies" in district-level vote counting but rejected claims of widespread fraud. This ruling effectively extends Frelimo's 49-year reign at the helm of affairs.

According to Police Commander Bernardino Rafael, the prison break began when inmates seized weapons from guards after being agitated by protesters outside the facility. Among the escapees were 29 convicted terrorists, raising national security concerns. While 150 prisoners have been recaptured, thousands remain at large.

The prison break marks an escalation in the civil unrest that has gripped Mozambique since the October 9 election. Human Rights Watch has reported dozens killed and injured during weeks of protests, including children. The demonstrations have repeatedly brought the country's economy to a standstill.

Mondlane, who has garnered substantial support from young urban voters, warned of potential chaos before the court ruling, stating, "If we get electoral truth, we will go towards peace. If it is an electoral lie, we will push the country over a precipice into chaos." Following the court's decision, protesters burned tires in otherwise empty streets patrolled by armed security forces.