Prison Breaks and Deaths Follow Disputed Election Ruling in Mozambique

The constitutional court's decision to uphold the disputed election results has sparked fresh protests across Mozambique, deepening post-election turmoil.

Young protesters demonstrating on a street in Mozambique, with one man shouting while others move energetically

The prison break marks an escalation in the civil unrest that has gripped Mozambique since the October 9 election.

Photo by Alfredo Zuniga/Getty Images

There was a massive prison break on Christmas Day, during which thousands of inmates escaped from a maximum-security facility in Maputo, which has deepened Mozambique's post-election crisis. The incident, which left 33 prisoners dead and 15 injured, occurred amid widespread protests over October's contested presidential election results.

On Monday, December 23, the country's constitutional court confirmed Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party as the winner with 65.2% of the vote, lower than over 70% given by the electoral commission in October. Opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane received 24.2%. The court acknowledged "discrepancies" in district-level vote counting but rejected claims of widespread fraud. This ruling effectively extends Frelimo's 49-year reign at the helm of affairs.

According to Police Commander Bernardino Rafael, the prison break began when inmates seized weapons from guards after being agitated by protesters outside the facility. Among the escapees were 29 convicted terrorists, raising national security concerns. While 150 prisoners have been recaptured, thousands remain at large.

The prison break marks an escalation in the civil unrest that has gripped Mozambique since the October 9 election. Human Rights Watch has reported dozens killed and injured during weeks of protests, including children. The demonstrations have repeatedly brought the country's economy to a standstill.

Mondlane, who has garnered substantial support from young urban voters, warned of potential chaos before the court ruling, stating, "If we get electoral truth, we will go towards peace. If it is an electoral lie, we will push the country over a precipice into chaos." Following the court's decision, protesters burned tires in otherwise empty streets patrolled by armed security forces.

For many young voters, Mondlane represented a breath of fresh air and an opportunity for the country to experience leadership from a different political party. His claim that the election was rigged is supported by election observers and respected institutions in Mozambique, including the Association of Catholic Bishops and the European Union.

President-elect Chapo, set to take office on January 15, has promised to lead electoral reforms, stating that "dialogue is the only way to build social harmony." However, experts suggest the situation represents unprecedented challenges for Mozambique's political system.

The Frelimo party has been in power since Mozambique's independence from Portugal in 1975. Still, as the country continues to buckle under economic hardship, the young population is increasingly disillusioned with Frelimo's legacy as a nationalist movement that fought for Mozambique's independence.

“It’s about the condition of our lives, it’s not only electoral fraud,” freelance writer and journalist Eduardo Quive, who lives in Matola, a suburb of Maputo, told OkayAfricalast month. “We have a lot of problems with freedom of expression. We have problems in health, employment, and education. So, it’s this moment people are like it’s now or never, so it’s not just about the electoral situation.”

The crisis comes as Mozambique's north recovers from Cyclone Chido, which struck on December 15, killing over 90 people and displacing thousands. So far, the ongoing unrest has pushed more than 2,000 Mozambicans to find safety in neighboring Malawi.

