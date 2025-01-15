Daniel Chapo Sworn-in as Mozambique’s President Despite Continued Protests Against Election Results

Many Mozambicans have continued to protest against electoral fraud they believe to be responsible for Chapo’s ascent into power.

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo (2nd L) inspects the guard of honor during his inauguration at Independence Square in Maputo on January 15, 2025.

Daniel Chapo is set to continue Frelimo’s political dominance amidst protests of electoral fraud against his win.

Photo by Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images.

While Daniel Chapo was being sworn in as the president of Mozambique, three additional Mozambicans lost their lives due to police brutality as civil dissent continued against thecontested results of last year's presidential elections.

According to astatement by Adriano Nuvunga, the director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights, Nomene Tamara Sitoe (17 years old), Estefan Diogo Sitoe (18 years old), and Abubacar Ibraim Soares (17 years old) were killed "following a brief exchange with an undercover officer who called for reinforcements. Without hesitation, reinforcements arrived and opened fire, killing them on the spot and injuring two others — one critically."

Nuvunga adds: "This wave of violence is part of a deliberate strategy, with undercover officers targeting groups of young people under the pretense of cracking down on potential protest organizers."

Chapo, whose win wasratified by Mozambique's constitutional court amidst allegations of gross electoral fraud, is set to continue Frelimo's hold on political power since the country's independence in 1975. Despite an unrelenting wave of civil demonstrations, during which citizens have been constantly met with wanton police brutality, Chaposays he wants to "continue to work and together, united... to develop our country."

Chapo's noble aim is grossly sullied by Frelimo's response to protests against the election result. While the defiance of incumbent parties and presidents in the face of civil dissatisfactionwas a common theme during last year's elections across Africa, the Mozambican government's steely aloofness, combined with violence by police and security forces, is arguably the most extreme case.

Due to the civil unrest, the inauguration ceremony was held under security-controlled circumstances, with the venue surrounded by police in riot gear. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and Kenya’s Deputy President Kinthure Kindikigraced the sparsely attended event.

Dr. Wilker Dias, head of election observer group Plataforma Decide,told the BBC that the police killed eight people as they protested against the inauguration. X user @Cidiachissungo posted a video of police officersassaulting a woman in the area where the ceremony took place. More than 300 people have reportedlybeen killed by police and state security forces so far, according to local NGO Plataforma Decida.

Opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane said Chapo's regime did "not want peace" during aFacebook Live address on Tuesday. Mondlane, who claimed victory in last year's election, had his passport seized last week by the Mozambican authorities after hisreturn to the country from a self-imposed exile.

Thousands of Mozambicans have protested in consistent waves since the election in support of Mondlane. "We'll protest every single day," the opposition candidate said during the live address. "If it means paralyzing the country for the entire term, we will paralyze it for the entire term."

