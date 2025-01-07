The Ballot Didn't Tell the Whole Story in Africa's Year of Elections

In 2024, opposition parties won elections that ushered them into power in five African countries. Today, John Mahama takes office as Ghana's president, marking his return for a second term after winning as the opposition candidate. The election year concluded with incumbent parties decisively ousted in Senegal , Botswana , Mauritius , and Somaliland .

South Africa can be considered the sixth country. The African National Congress (ANC) failed to win 50% of parliamentary seats for the first time since South Africa became a democracy three decades ago, forcing the party to form a unity government with other opposition parties. Although the ANC retains a majority in parliament and leads the government, losing an absolute majority mirrored many South Africans' mounting annoyance with the ANC. These results indicate that elections in African countries reflect the people's will, but it's not as straightforward. For example, in Senegal, where Bassirou Diomaye Faye became the youngest elected president on the continent, citizens had to fight – quite literally – for their right to elect their new leader after former President Macky Sall attempted to delay the election by more than six months from the original schedule. In Mauritius, the opposition coalition Alliance of Change won the parliamentary majority partly because of public irritation with the former government's imposition of a social media blackout. The government enforced the brief ban after leaked social media recordings revealed alleged wiretapped conversations between high-level officials. Mauritius and Senegal are two of the stronger democracies in Africa, and, remarkably, pre-election controversies didn't affect their abilities to hold free and fair elections where opposition parties won.



Last year, the 15 major African elections showed incumbent governments' determination to maintain power at any cost. In Mozambique, after ruling party Frelimo's candidate Daniel Chapo was declared winner, citizens protested en masse , facing violent responses from security forces. Frelimo, which has ruled since independence in 1975, had grown unpopular, especially among youth frustrated with deteriorating living conditions . Opposition candidate Venacio Mondlane continues to claim victory amidst significant support and escalating crises. EU observers noted problems with vote counting transparency. Similar scenes unfolded in Comoros, where President Azali Assoumani's fourth-term victory sparked protests over alleged fraud , with only 16% voter turnout indicating low public trust. Assoumani has been accused of manipulating institutions to remain in power; in 2018, a controversial national referendum removed presidential term limits, enabling him to stay in office indefinitely. In several other countries, it's a common theme for incumbents and ruling parties to turn democratic systems and processes into tools for personal gains. A highly controversial bill allowing parliament to elect the president and granting executive powers to the leader of the parliamentary majority passed in Togo in late April. This enables President Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in office since 2004 and is unpopular among many citizens, to remain in a ceremonial role as President for six more years after his term ends in 2025. Alternatively, he could retain executive power as the President of the Council of Ministers if his party retains the parliamentary majority – as it did in May amidst accusations of gross electoral fraud.

In Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby went from junta leader to president following an election opposition parties say was riddled with electoral fraud and assault from state forces. Déby's win was unsurprising to observers, considering that he usurped power following the passing of his father, Idriss Déby, who ruled for 30 years. Also, his strongest opponent, Yaya Dillo Djérou, was killed in an armed attack suspected to have been carried out by state forces. Of the several West and Central African countries where coups took place in recent years, Chad was the only country to hold elections. Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso had scheduled 2024 for their transition to democracy. However, the ruling juntas pushed back those plans, each citing security and the fight against insurgency as reasons to keep ruling. South Sudan's interim government, led by President Salva Kiir, postponed general elections for the umpteenth time. The regime said it needed "additional time to complete essential tasks before the polls" and wasn't financially prepared to hold elections. Guinea-Bissau cited lack of money as one of the main reasons for the indefinite postponement of legislative and presidential elections initially scheduled for late November 2024. The move came after President Úmaro Sissoco Embaló said he wouldn't run for a second term in office. However, Embaló has been ruling by decree since he dissolved the opposition-led parliament in December 2023, claiming that there had been a coup attempt – the same precedent he used in arresting several opposition leaders in 2022. Opponents have accused Embaló of wanting to establish a dictatorship, a similar charge laid against Tunisian President Said Kaeis by opposition parties and many citizens. Kaeis, a former constitutional law professor, Opponents have accused Embaló of wanting to establish a dictatorship, a similar charge laid against Tunisian Presidentby opposition parties and many citizens. Kaeis, a former constitutional law professor, returned to office for a second term on the back of several draconian moves that have centralized constitutional power in his hands.