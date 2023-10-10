Mr Eazi Unveils "Fefe Ne Fefe" Single

Renowned Afropop artist, Mr Eazi, has just released his latest single, "Fefe Ne Fefe," as a preview of his highly anticipated debut album, The Evil Genius, set to drop on October 27th under emPawa Africa.

This new single, "Fefe Ne Fefe," was released officially during Mr Eazi's special appearance on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Show" today, and it's one of the gems from The Evil Genius. Recorded in the picturesque town of Kokrobite, Ghana, alongside producer Kel-P (known for working with Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo), the track boasts a breezy highlife rhythm, smooth saxophone melodies, and the rich sounds of palm-wine guitars. It effortlessly transports listeners to a vintage West African soundscape that perfectly complements its coastal origins.

Spanning recording locations from Ouidah and Cotonou in Benin to Kigali, Rwanda, Accra, Kokrobite, and Lagos in Africa, as well as London, Los Angeles, and New York City, The Evil Genius delves into deeply personal themes such as love, betrayal, loneliness, and family, presented through three distinctive acts.

"Fefe Ne Fefe" takes its place in the album as part of a five-track suite of love songs. The title, translated as "beauty is beautiful," derives from an Akan proverb: "Fefe ne fe, se obaa tu amirika ne oso ni nufumua, eye fe, enye se ebe ti ato ntia" (translation: "When a woman is running, she holds her breasts not because they would fall but because she's a woman. That's what makes her beautiful").

Mr Eazi explains the mindset behind the track, saying, "Now, I've messed up, and I'm trying to make things better. I someday would like to get married, so I'm saying 'Let's go meet your dad. I want this to be something more.'"

For "Fefe Ne Fefe," Mr Eazi enlisted Togo-born, Ghana-based artist Samuel Tete-Katchan, whose artwork titled "The Blanket" captures the song's themes of love, forgiveness, and attraction.

"'The Blanket' portrays a love that is pure but not holy," Tete-Katchan explains. "I thought representing the couple amidst flowers was the best way to portray the stages of their love. Roses and thorns surrounding them, their different colors represent how love can be soft, intense, or painful."

Fefe Ne Fefe