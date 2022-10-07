'Nanny' Will Open The Africa International Film Festival This Year
The Sundance-acclaimed film will play at the AFRIFF (Africa International Film Festival), which is set to take place in Lagos in early November.
The AFRIFF (Africa International Film Festival) recently announced its 11th edition will be held between November 6th and 12th, 2022.
In a recent conversation with the media at this year's Alliance Française de Lagos, Chioma Ude, ARIFF's founde and Festival Director, said that the event's theme for 2022 would be "Indigenous for Global."
Ude also said that this year's festival will collaborate with Prime Video and Amazon Studios, with Nanny selectedas the opening film for the festival. Nikyatu Jusu, the writer and director of Nanny, said she was excited to present the film at the festival.
"I had the pleasure of attending AFRIFF in 2019, and I am so excited to be back with Nanny. The film is a personal story, rooted in my West African heritage and I feel deeply honored it was selected as opening night," said Jusu.
Nanny is a psychological, modern-day reinvention of horror that represents the often-overlooked immigrant working mother in the domestic space who walks the tightrope of adaptation and assimilation. It is a story of a mother's relentless pursuit of a better future for herself and her child.
Nanny is the winner of the 2022 Sundance Dramatic Grand Jury Prize, marking the first time a horror film, and the second time a Black female director, received the award. The film will screen in theatres in the United States on November 23, and in Nigeria and select territories on November 25. Nanny will be released on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 16.
While further discussing details of the event this year, Ude said that African entertainment was rapidly evolving, and this year's event would reflect that.
"Filmmaking has evolved rapidly in Africa over the last two decades, and this year's edition is designed to influence global perspectives of African films and storytelling," said Ude. "We intend to continue to empower our storytellers to explore ideologies and techniques that appeal to a larger global audience."
To stress her point, Ude said that the 11th installation of the annual event would feature guests. and pioneering keynote speakers from all over the globe. She shared that the festival would allow industry professionals to explore the changes and advancements in technological progression on the continent. Ude also hinted that the keynote speakers would be senior executives in the film production and distribution industries in Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S., representing key players in the industry.
The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is an international film showcase in Lagos and was founded in 2010 by Ude, an entrepreneur, and film lover. The festival is on track to become one of the most prominent annual appointments for African filmmakers, celebrating the best African films and stories.