Netflix Reveals Dynamic Lineup of Nigerian Films and Series

Scheduled to grace screens during the final quarter of this year and the dawn of 2024, this eagerly anticipated film slate showcases an assorted array of genres, spanning riveting dramas, uproarious comedies, and pulse-pounding thrillers. The offerings include fresh local films and series curated by industry veterans such as Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan, and Kemi Adetiba.

The lineup features seven remarkable projects, each poised to captivate audiences on a global scale:

The Black Book

A much-anticipated mystery and crime thriller helmed by Effiong in partnership with Anakle Films. The story unfurls layers of unresolved vendettas as a cohort of corrupt law enforcement officers orchestrates the murder of a man's sole heir. This sparks an unwavering pursuit of justice. Their performances are amplified by a constellation of talent including Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young.

Blood Vessel

Centered around a group of six friends ensnared in turmoil, the narrative unfolds as they surreptitiously embark on a voyage to South America, becoming stowaways on a ship. Against the backdrop of burgeoning unrest sparked by a sprawling coup conspiracy in their hometown along the Niger Delta, the story is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie, and Roxanne Adekunle-Wright. The film blends elements of mystery and crime, originating from the creative vision of Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios. Notable talents such as David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi contribute to the cast.

Ijogbon

This cinematic tale of coming-of-age follows the odyssey of four rural youths in South-West Nigeria who chance upon a trove of diamonds and opt to shroud their discovery, setting off a chain of grave consequences. Conceived by Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures, the film showcases a cast led by Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz, Yemi Solade, Gabriel Afolayan, and Bimbo Manuel.

Aníkúlápó (series)

Continuing the legacy of the beloved Yoruba epic Aníkúlápó, this spinoff takes shape as a four-part sequel. Kunle Afolayan returns to direct and produce this venture following the triumph of the original movie. The series boasts a constellation of familiar stars including Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Uzee Usman, Oyinda Sanni, and Taiwo Hassan.

Wrath And Revenge (WAR)

Emerging from Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios, this brand-new drama series unfolds as a spinoff from the popular "Sons of the Caliphate." "WAR" chronicles Nuhu Bula's ascent to the gubernatorial throne of Kowa, meticulously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who harbors unwavering ambitions for her husband's success. The stellar ensemble includes Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi "Cashman," Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu, and Ahide Adum.

Òlòtūré (series)

Following the triumph of the Òlòtūré film, Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios delves into the realm of human trafficking with an engaging series. The narrative trails young journalist Òlòtūré as she persists in her undercover mission, traversing the Benin border to unveil the most sinister facets of this harrowing trade. Her treacherous journey spans the harsh terrains of Niger and Libya, culminating in treacherous Mediterranean waters.

To Kill A Monkey

Kemi Adetiba's much-anticipated crime thriller series stars William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and features a cast including Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite, and Ireti Doyle. Written, directed, and produced by Kemi alongside Remi Adetiba, the series is currently in production. Further details about the storyline and cast will be disclosed in due course.

Regarding these upcoming endeavors, Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Vice President of Content in the Middle East and Africa, commented, "We are fortunate to bring incredible projects from some of Nigeria's most prolific creators. Collaborating with them has enabled us to showcase Nigeria's immense storytelling talent and creativity and make Netflix the home of the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world."