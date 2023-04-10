The NFL is Heading to Kenya
The National Football League (NFL) is expanding its "NFL Africa" program to Kenya.
The National Football League is expanding into Kenya in an effort to grow its “NFL Africa” initiative across the continent. According to the NFL website, the expansion will see the football organization host a talent identification camp and NFL Flag football showcase in Nairobi, from April 10 to 15. The events will take place at the Kasarani Sports Complex and they will be supported by the Kenyan Government and Kenya Academy of Sports.
The United States has been making efforts to invest more in African talent, and this NFL initiative is another step towards growing its fan base on the continent. As part of the program, several prominent NFL players—including linebackers Brian Asamoah and Arnold Ebiketie; cornerback Paulson Adebo; offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu; and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah—will participate in activities to promote American football. The NFL will also host a Flag football showcase and training clinics for teachers and the Kenyan Federation of American Football to develop coaching skills.
In a statement, Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe and Africa said that the expansion was an important step for the NFL’s vision.
“Growing the NFL globally is a major strategic priority for the League and developing our footprint and fandom in Africa is an important part of this vision,” Gosper said. “We are excited to expand NFL Africa into Kenya and look forward to creating opportunities for the next generation of African players and fans there to engage with our sport. From the NFL Flag inspiring young people to play the game around the world, to building pathways for more international athletes to play in the NFL, there is a place in our sport for everyone.”
Ten schools in Nairobi will also participate in a 12-week NFL Flag football program, with a tournament planned later this year. This expansion follows the NFL's successful programs in Ghana in 2022, which included talent identification camps, clinics, and fan events. In a press release, former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who is also the lead ambassador for NFL Africa also shared his excitement about the ongoing project.
"It has always been a dream of mine to bring the NFL to Africa and over the past couple of years 'The Uprise' and NFL have made that dream a reality," Umenyiora said. "It's been incredible to see the opportunities it has provided through the International Player Pathway Program, the NFL Academy and Flag football, and this is only the beginning."
