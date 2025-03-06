Nigerian Lawmakers Suspend Senator Accusing Senate President of Sexual Misconduct





The Nigerian senate has handed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan a six-month suspension for violating a senate standing order that forbids senators from submitting self-signed petitions. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the central district of Kogi state and is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, was denied the chance to speak during the debate. Earlier, during today’s plenary session, she resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, after it was dismissed yesterday for being self-signed. Neda Imasuen, the senate ethics committee chairman, said Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition “runs contrary to senate rules” and was deemed dead on arrival. Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances to her during a courtesy visit in early December 2023 in the presence of her husband. She also alleged that the Senate President asked her to “take care of him” in exchange for favors in the legislative house. The allegations were first made publicly during The allegations were first made publicly during an interview on Arise TV last Friday, February 28. A week before, Akpoti-Uduaghan bitterly complained about her seat in the senate being changed without her consent. Akpabio ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan’s removal from the session; she resisted, loudly accusing the senate president of denying her the opportunity to present bills for a second reading.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was recommended by the Imaseun-led ethics committee, stating that her actions have brought disrepute to the upper legislative chamber. Imasuen also stated that the Senate is not allowed to intervene in matters already in court, referring to the defamation lawsuits filed against Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate president’s wife, Ekaette Akpabio. However, Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that she has only filed a defamation suit against Akpabio’s senior aide, Patrick Mfon, not a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Senate president. Mfon wrote that the Kogi senator is “all about pancaking her face and wearing transparent outfits to the Chambers” in a Facebook post. Her resubmitted petition was presented on behalf of her constituents , led by Zubairu Yakubu. The Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, with some voting in favor of a reduced sentence if she tenders a written apology. The vote is a culmination of the negative comments that have trailed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations, especially from her colleagues in the house. Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory, pushed back at the allegations against Akpabio, saying that the Senate president gave “the most privilege” to Akpoti-Uduaghan. Also, Deputy Chief Whip Onyekachi Onwaebonyi called the allegations an attempt to discredit the Senate president. Ethics committee chair Imasuen also defended Akpabio, asserting that the Senate president has never made any sexual remarks to any female senators. “We joke a lot in the Senate… We see each other every day. If the familiarity is considered a form of harassment, then I don’t know,” he said. “But for me, I don’t believe that the conduct of the Senate president is in any way disrespectful towards women.” Former senators, Biodun Olujimi and Florence Ita-Giwa, shared derisive comments on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations. Olujimi urged the Kogi senator to Former senators,andshared derisive comments on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations. Olujimi urged the Kogi senator to withdraw her case so as not to fuel the perception that “women… are emotionally unstable.” Ita-Giwa argued that there’s no such thing as harassment when a woman gets to the senatorial level.