What Senator Natasha Akpoti’s Bravery Means To Nigerian Women

It has been a week since Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months by the Nigerian Senate for submitting a self-signed harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Akpoti-Uduaghan's determination to confront institutional harassment, despite limited support from colleagues, has inspired many Nigerians, particularly women, demonstrating the power of taking a stand.

After openly sharing her experience of being repeatedly harassed and propositioned by the Senate President, Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to formally address the issue, which includes instances where she alleged that the Senate President asked that she "take care of him" in exchange for favors in the legislature, as well as increased recognition. Akpoti-Udaghan had previously shared that her seat in the senate was changed without her consent, amongst other insidious tactics that she says have hindered her ability to serve her constituency sufficiently.

On March 6, the Nigerian Senate unanimously approved Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's six-month suspension for submitting a self-signed petition, going against the Senate's order. This suspension enraged many who saw this as an undue punishment for one woman going against a system with minimal support. Since then, some groups have taken to the streets in protest, and the Senator herself has stated that she would continue to fight against the injustice.

Below, OkayAfrica spoke with some Nigerian women about what the Senator’s bravery means to them and what an ideal outcome would look like.

Ibifubara Davies, 27 "Even in a corrupt system, there are still commendable women who stand up against their abusers." Photo Credit: Ibifubara Davies Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's bravery signifies that even in a corrupt system, there are still commendable women who stand up against their abusers. Nigerian girls and women need role models; her actions exemplify that courage is contagious. While not all Nigerian women can become senators, nearly all Nigerian women encounter some form of sexual harassment, and her message encourages us to fight against it. Akpoti-Uduaghan's struggles highlight the challenges that everyday women face. If someone in her position can endure and confront these issues, it raises the question of what everyday women are experiencing.

Oluwatobi Afolabi, 30 "It is rare to see women in high-level positions like Senator Natasha, speak up." Photo credit: Oluwatobi Afolabi Many women can relate to the pervasive issue of sexual harassment at various levels, including at work, in schools, in offices, and even at home. However, it is rare to see women, especially in high-level positions like Senator Natasha, speak up and take a stand against this issue. I truly admire her for doing so; she is making history. An ideal outcome would involve a thorough investigation and the appropriate justice served.

Fakhrriyyah Hashim, 32 "The ideal outcome for me would be one where the Senate President steps down." Photo credit: Fakhrriyyah Hashim Every few years, Nigerian women get an opportunity with events like this, as we saw in 2019 with the MeToo movement . This is one of those moments. Senator Natasha has placed herself at the forefront of advocating against the injustices and unfair treatment women face in the National Assembly. It is a privilege to witness this pivotal moment as she stands alone within the Federal Government. Her stance is remarkable and rare for a Nigerian woman from the north. If we had working systems, the ideal outcome for me would be one where the Senate President steps down and the attorney general steps in to do his job. This situation warrants an investigation by the appropriate authorities, given the serious nature of the allegations. Nigerian women, old and young, have united to support Senator Natasha.