The Best North African Songs of 2024

In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was deemed the world's "fastest-growing music region." Whenever I speak to industry professionals , they reiterate that Arabic music is on the threshold of global success .

There is an undeniably potent energy that MENA artists are cultivating. A wealth of songs, EPs, and albums spanning all genres are released monthly. Cross-cultural collaborations are creating a multi-vocal consciousness that, for the first time in a long time, does not solely look toward the West but to neighboring countries.

From established scenes in the Maghreb to rising voices from Egypt , Sudan and Libya , rap is the leading genre across the region. Each country is blending its sonic intonation with an appreciation for the art form, fuelled by the desire to express young people's experiences. This year saw the release of several conceptual rap albums and EPs rather than following the trend of rolling out single after single. The various Arabic dialects pose a challenge in a place as diverse as North Africa. Still, artists like Morocco's Stormy or Sudan's Soulja see an opportunity to make music that transcends lyrics, hoping to spark listeners' interest in Moroccan Darija or the Sudanese dialect and foster conversations based on a collective appreciation of music. And it's working — I struggle to understand Arabic rap from the Maghreb, but a skillfully crafted vocal line and flow can draw me in regardless. In my quest to collect the best North African songs, I listened to many more men than women, but women ended up being equally, and sometimes more, represented in my monthly lists. Unlike men, women will be intensely scrutinized by society and have much more to prove. As a result, their music tends to have more lyrical depth and sonic quality. Female artists are forcing conversations around gender-based violence and patriarchal oppression into public consciousness, which elevates the culture as a whole. The question of authenticity is another cultural conversation arising with the ambition to take on international audiences. As Egyptian and Lebanese journalists Deana Soni and Danny Hajjar discuss on their podcast " Shik Shak Shook Ones ," there is a fine line between representation and self-orientalization when, "musicians who try to represent an entire culture... wind up parodying themselves instead... to please the eyes and ears of Western audiences." That being said, a common trend reverberating through most contemporary music coming out of the region and its diasporas is blending local instruments and genres with global sounds. Egyptians mix mahraganat with trap, Algerians draw on raï and amapiano, and Sudanese layer their melodic intonations over Afrobeats. North Africans are multilingual and multicultural, equally invested in preserving their sonic heritage while responding to North and South American, South and West African and European influences. The following list of this year's best North African songs attempts to illustrate a bit of everything mentioned above in no particular order.

Hyper249 - “Kanet Ayam Ya Watani” (Sudan)

Rapper Hyper249 came out of nowhere, as is often with artists performing in a Rap Shar3 cipher. His song "Kanet Ayam Ya Watani," a track recalling Sudan's golden days as opposed to the devastation and displacement caused by the ongoing war, hit a chord with a million YouTube viewers, Arabic and non-Arabic speakers alike. This track is an excellent example of why Sudanese rap is on the rise: its ability to utilize Sudanese melodic intonations and create a previously unheard sound.

Rita Kamale, Royal Pantone - "FLOWER IN THE JUNGLE" (Morocco, France)

"FLOWER IN THE JUNGLE" is the fourth track on Moroccan British artist Rita Kamale's recently released debut EP DRAGONFRUIT. SceneNoise fittingly dubs her sound, a mix of electronic global music and Moroccan elements, "U.K. Underground with Saharan Soul." The use of electric guitar on this track is a great modern take on the meditative rhythms of the desert or the jungle, taking you on a journey led by Kamale's distinctive voice.

Ash - "Thoughts" (Egypt)

Egyptian French artist Ash released his debut album Self-Discovery in February and has since toured the world, including an iconic concert by the Great Pyramids of Giza. In an age where most people require lyrics, Ash has independently amassed millions of listeners with his fusion of electronic music and Eastern melodies and instruments, all played by himself. The saxophone in "Thoughts" will have you humming along, no lyrics required.

Saint Levant - “Deira” feat. MC Abdul (Algeria, Palestine)

Algerian Palestinian rapper Saint Levant released his debut album DEIRA in June, titled in honor of a hotel built in Gaza by his father. "Deira" is the album's lead single, a powerful collaboration with 15-year-old breakout star MC Abdul. The track's instrumentals feature elements of Algerian folklore music, raï and traditional Palestinian music. The lively tabla and melodies accompanying sorrowful lyrics capture the Palestinian and Arab spirit to celebrate life and persistence in adversity.

Lella Fadda — “Fokak Meni” (Egypt)

In January, Egypt's indie-pop rising sensation, Lella Fadda, announced the beginning of a "new era" with "Fokak Meni." After nailing her effortless delivery over an industrial rap beat, she continued to release several successful collaborations with producer and anti-rap hero Abyusif. Blending electronic music with hip-hop beats, their songs refuse a clear definition of genre, instead residing in the alternative spaces of pop, electronic, indie and hip-hop.

MaMan - “Dafnino“ (Sudan)

"Dafnino," Sudanese slang referring to the secrets and dreams we hold close but keep buried, is one of the tracks MaMan brought with him when fleeing Sudan for Egypt. It marked his return to the music scene after a lengthy break, and he has given renewed attention to his talent and soulful voice. The lyrics weave in a Sudanese proverb that warns how morning light can erase the plans and promises made at night, a feeling that resonates through the koto-like instrumentation.

Nordo - "Youm Wara Youm" (Tunisia)

"Youm Wara Youm" by hip-hop artist Marwene Jibali, also known as Nordo, is a heartfelt message of hope in times of hardship. Nordo rose to fame with his blend of North African rhythms, contemporary beats and political lyrics. Those unfamiliar with the Tunisian dialect can still enjoy his vocal line on "Youm Wara Youm," which follows the high-range vocal performance commonly heard in contemporary Tunisian rap.

Manal - "One Day "feat. Libianca (Morocco, Cameroon)

Moroccan superstar Manal Benchlika, a leading figure bringing conversations of gender-based violence to the public realm, released her sophomore album, Arabian Heartbreak, to much acclaim. The 15-track offering blends her signature vocals with traditional Arabic instrumentation and electronic production. "One Day," featuring Cameroonian American singer Libianca , is a heartfelt track about hope and pain and a great example of Moroccan-West African collaborations.

Amaka Jaji - “Oudad” feat. Ali Ben Naji (Libya)

Libyan musician and photographer Amaka Jaji entered the regional music scene in April with his debut album TIDET (Tamahaq for "truth"). The album pays homage to Jaji's heritage and pulls listeners into the spiritual trance of Tuareg and Sufi music. The first track, "OUDAD," is the conceptual source from which he diverts further with every track. TIDET, with its unprecedented blend of Tuareg tradition and global music, is the most underrated album of the year. We often categorize North Africans as Arabs only, but the region is home to many other peoples who have their own languages and cultural traditions.

MMKN - “Sukoon” (Egypt)

Egyptian singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Malik Elmessiry, also known as MMKN, is another underrated artist. Apart from collaborations with his sister Felukah, he made waves with "Sukoon" (Arabic for "tranquility"), a soul-stirring and wistful Arabic lo-fi neoclassical rock track. MMKN interweaves Arabic vocal samples with electric guitar and piano, searching for inner peace and a more meditative sound amidst the region's ongoing turbulence and rap dominance.

Felukah - “Batwanes Beek” (Egypt)

Arabfuturist rapper and songstress Felukah pays homage to Algerian singer Warda al-Jazairia in this reimagined version of the iconic '90s hit "Batwanes Beek." Giving it a trilingual twist, Felukah merges the nostalgia of kamanja (Arabic violins playing microscale) with the Egyptian tabla and electronic percussion. This track has been off and on Spotify all year in a copyright battle, but listeners are playing it wherever it is available.

Namiro - “Ya Chebba” feat. Defame (Libya, Tunisia)

Libyan musician Wael Nemri, aka Namiro, teams up with Tunisian rapper DeFame and highly respected Tunisian producer Ratchopper for "Ya Chebba." The music video matches the track's high energy and playfulness, introduced by an Arabic accordion sound. Showing a different side of Libya, we see Namiro chasing after a young woman ("chebba") as he repeatedly calls out for her in the song's refrain, to no avail.

Stormy and ElGrandeToto - "Maradona Remix" (Morocco)

Moroccan rapper Stormy's sophomore album, Iceberg , features greats like Morocco's Draganov and Algeria's Miraa May. ElGrandeToto, the most streamed Arab artist, jumping on a remix of "Maradona" gave the album its cherry on top. On Iceberg, Stormy takes us on a journey into the depths of his life, but "Maradona" was created in an impromptu studio session where he played around with flows and melodies that transcend lyrics and successfully created a summer hit.

Lil Eazy, SeidoSimba - "Takka" (Sudan, Somalia)

My summer fave was the Maghrebian pop single "TAKKA," a collaboration between Sudan's SeidoSimba and Saudi rapper Abubakar Al Jilany, also known as LiL Eazy. The two confess their love for a woman over a kizomba beat in Sudanese and Saudi-Arabian Arabic. SeidoSimba has been at the forefront of Arabic Afrobeats -inspired music, playing with the unique melodies of his dialect and irregularly releasing feel-good tracks with his long-time collaborator MazMars.

Ramez Naguib, Nubi - “Matesta3batch” (Egypt)

Egyptian producer, DJ, and composer Ramez Naguib has released and produced several great music this year. His collaborative album Yemken (Maybe) features diverse artists across the region. Track two, "Matesta3batch," is an energetic collaboration with Egyptian rapper Nubi, who stepped onto the regional music scene in 2021, popularizing his unique sound that blends Nubian elements with modern rap aesthetics.

Jaydon Lewis, Miraa May, and Lady Du "don't you see freestyle (Pt. 2)" (Algeria)

North African artists are increasingly drawn to amapiano ; the most noteworthy tracks go beyond borrowing the log drum and embracing cross-cultural collaboration. "Don't you see freestyle (Pt. 2)," for which Algerian-born singer-songwriter Miraa May teamed up with South African producer Jaydon Lewis and South African DJ Lady Du, is an excellent example of how adding Algerian flair and Arabic vocals makes for a fire amapiano song!

Koast - "Shades "(Tunisia)

Tunisian rapper Koast has established a distinctive sound of maqam-inspired polytonal vocal lines that are equally interesting in Arabic, English and French — you sometimes have to listen closely to know which language she's using. On "Shades," she ventures into a trap-like beat and asserts herself in the male-dominated rap scene.

Dada — “3ADI JIDAN” (Morocco)

Rapper DADA's long-awaited debut album M.I.M (Made in Morocco), released in January, is an impactful tribute to the sonic foundations of Moroccan rap, one of the region's most respected scenes. Exclusively produced by YAN, DADA's long-time collaborator, "3ADI JIDAN," is a melodic feelgood track that sees DADA rapping over accordion chords and chromatic melodies.

Dina El Wedidi — “BANDAHLAK” (Egypt)

In January, renowned Egyptian indie icon Dina El Wedidi teased her upcoming album Benna (which we're still waiting for) with "BANDAHLAK." Blending electronic elements with Bedouin melodies and rhythms, the track builds epic momentum and, as usual, makes space for her impressive voice. El Wedidi took complete charge of this song's complex and layered production.

Gaidaa - "Runaway" (Sudan)

After her Europe tour late last year, Sudanese Dutch singer-songwriter Gaidaa had us waiting for a long time for new music, but "Runaway" was worth the anticipation. Gaidaa speaks to and frees herself from the music industry's pressures and self-doubts through vulnerable lyrics, which are characteristic of the neo-soul artist. The syncopated beat will have your shoulders move Sudanese-style.

Nour Harkati - “Rahmen” (Tunisia)

New York City-based Tunisian musician and singer-songwriter Nour Harkati, a self-described "nomad of music," merges tradition and modernity on his new album Moulena. The tracks feature the resonant tones of the ancient Guembri instrument, which Harkati has mastered, alongside NYC's groove as he pays homage to his North African roots. The repetitiveness of "Rahmen" (Arabic for "The Gracious") leads listeners into a trance that, ideally, helps create a connection with the higher power to whom Harkati dedicated Moulena.

Hala - “Dominant” (Egypt)

Two years after stepping onto the Egyptian music scene, singer and rapper Hala is officially on the rise — she was featured as Apple Music's Artist of the Month in March. She impressed audiences with her Rap Shar3 performance. With "Dominant," she delivers a confident, catchy track, switching flows and melodies to a dancing bass. No one makes it sound so effortless; Egyptian women in rap deserve much more space and attention.

Loun, 4lfa, Norfafrica - "Deebo" (Morocco, Tunisia)

Open-source collective Norfafrica presents "Deebo," the fifth track of the recently released THE NORF TAPE , featuring Morocco's Loun and Tunisia's 4LFA. Loun, known for his sonic innovation, wrote his verse in 2022 at a writing camp Norf hosted in Marrakech. Utilizing wordplay and cultural references, his verses offer advice to his audience; 4LFA was presented with the track and picked up seamlessly, sharing thoughtful verses that lay bare similar struggles.

Numidia Lezoul - “Solo” (Algeria)

A North African playlist is never complete without an Algerian ballad! On "Solo," superstar songstress and actor Numidia Lezoul sings about the pitfalls of love and the feeling of being lost, skillfully mixing French, English and Arabic in a blend of Eastern and Western instruments.

Soulja, Montiyago - “London” (Sudan)

Soulja steadily releases thoughtful, distinct tracks that have established him as a staple in my playlists. He dropped his highly anticipated debut album, Deja Vu, in January. Blending trap, pop rock, lo-fi trap and Sudanese influences mixed with Afro rhythms take listeners on a 14-track journey into his upbringing, challenges and dreams as an artist. I'm sharing "London," everyone's favorite song, but my unpopular opinion is that " Ansaki " is the album's best track.

Koteri — “Karnaby” (Egypt)

Abdallah Diab, the lead singer of U.K.-based band Koteri and son of Egyptian superstar Amr Diab, released the EP Heaven's A Lonely Place alongside band members Dinar and Jordan Spiro. "Karnaby" narrates the experience of adjusting to life in London through the lens of an outsider. Recorded between Cairo and London, the track buzzes with the creative energy of the two cities.