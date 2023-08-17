Ghanaian Musician OJ Blaq Passes Away

Renowned Ghanaian actor-turned-musician, born Andy Nii Akrashie, reportedly passed away on August 17, according to multiple local media sources. The cause of his death remains unconfirmed at this time. However, in a candid interview dating back to 2016, OJ Blaq disclosed his battle with a kidney-related ailment. He revealed triumph over kidney failure, attributing it to his history of smoking and drinking.

OJ Blaq catapulted to widespread fame in 2003 as a skilled actor, gracing the screens of numerous Ghanaian films, notably the acclaimed Suncity TV series. By 2006, he unveiled his inaugural solo compilation titled The Blaq Mixtape under the banner of Lynx Entertainment. The artist is celebrated for hits such as "Chale Wote," "Me Wo Mma," and "Target."

Transitioning towards a spiritual direction, OJ Blaq embraced gospel music and debuted the full-length album "Show Dem" in August of the preceding year. Reflecting on his shift, he shared his journey with Accra-based Asaase Radio in February 2022, stating, "It’s not easy moving from one path to the other. Now I do Christian urban gospel music. My switch to Christian urban music was from my experience with kidney failure, so I decided to do gospel music with the same old rhythm style but different wording."

The news of OJ Blaq's demise has elicited an outpouring of sorrow from the Ghanaian music community. Notably, the record label led by Richie Mensah, known for housing Afropop sensations KiDi and Kuami Eugene, expressed their condolences. In a statement, they commemorated OJ Blaq as, "The first musician to ever walk into the Lynx Studio to record his music," highlighting his compassionate nature and his ability to bring smiles to countless faces. The label extended their sympathies and best wishes to his family.

Tragically, this loss comes after the passing of Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer Eyoh Soundboy in March of the previous year, after a protracted battle with kidney disease.

In the wake of OJ Blaq's untimely departure, disbelief swept through the nation as tributes and heartfelt condolences poured in for his bereaved family and close companions.