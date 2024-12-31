11 Top Cultural Moments By Africans in 2024

In several ways, 2024 felt like a year of reckoning. More than a dozen general elections took place across all regions of the continent. However, it often seems that the people's will is at the mercy of a select few in power. There were protests in Kenya, Mozambique , Nigeria, Ghana , and many other African countries for various valid reasons, but the response was excessive use of force.

Culturally, amidst so many positives, there were still some much-needed evaluations from African music and artists assessing the nominal value of Afrobeats to football dealing with its ungentlemanly elements and the continued uncertainties plaguing the continent's mainstream film terrain. All that chaos makes it even more necessary to celebrate the big cultural moments of 2024. Here are 11 of the biggest ones. Tyla's Historic Grammy Win Accolades is perhaps the best word to describe the year Tyla had. Everywhere the South African singer turned, an award was waiting for her. Tyla's trophy cabinet was stacked from Western award shows to the South African Music Awards. However, the one that carries the most weight is her historic Grammy win for Best African Music Performance, courtesy of her global smash hit "Water ." It was the first time this category was awarded at the Grammys, and considering how much Tyla's profile has grown in the eleven months since, her win feels even more deserved. AFCON Takes Over the Timeline During its month-long duration in Côte d'Ivoire, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was a major topic of conversation on social media. Banter has become an entrenched part of football fandom in the social media era. However, this year's AFCON took that part of the modern football experience to higher heights than before. Social media users from various African countries bonded and clashed over the wins and folly of teams, with the unpredictability of African football providing more than enough material. For a continent that isn't always culturally braided, AFCON was a true uniting force – even when things got toxic